ST. LOUIS -- Now this is the way to end an 11-year postseason drought. • NL Wild Card Game 2, pres. by Hankook Tire: Today, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With J.T. Realmuto, who had played 1,005 regular-season games without a postseason appearance, giving the Phillies hope with a one-out single in the ninth. With Bryce Harper, who had been dying to return to baseball’s biggest stage since he signed with the Phillies in 2019, working his way back from a 1-2 count to walk. With Nick Castellanos, who had not enjoyed the season he expected in his first year in Philly, walking to load the bases.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO