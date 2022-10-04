Read full article on original website
Mariners load up on pitching on Wild Card Series roster
TORONTO -- In a marginal but not major surprise, the Mariners opted for 12 pitchers rather than a deeper bench, which manager Scott Servais had indicated in recent days. In any event, the Mariners have set their 26-man contingent for the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, which opens Friday.
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
NY Mets fans say 'Ya Gotta Believe!'
Watching batting practice with his son Luigi, Caldwell resident Lou Leone is confident that his Mets will win the World Series come November. "They're going to win," Leone said. "You have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan." Indeed, you have to be an optimist to be a Mets fan. Watching the...
Chris Bassitt on New York spotlight: 'We lose two or three, and holy crap, the world's burning down'
Chris Bassitt says his mental toughness has been greatly improved by dealing with the New York spotlight this season: ‘We lose two or three, and holy crap, the world’s burning down.’
3 questions surrounding Braves' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- After resting on Thursday and Friday, the Braves returned to Truist Park on Saturday to prepare for their National League Division Series. The players worked out while coaches and executives discussed plans for the best-of-five matchup against either the Cardinals or Phillies. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on...
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
Bullpen implodes in 9th as Cards stunned by Phils in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- As if seeing All-Star closer Ryan Helsley struggle -- first with his command, then his health -- wasn’t enough of a shock to their system, the Cardinals looked on mostly in stunned disbelief as everything they had worked to build over 8 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series disappeared in an unfathomable six-run ninth-inning collapse on Friday.
Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
Ace in the hole: Wheeler deals vs. Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had waited forever for this moment. How would he handle it once he stepped on the mound Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium? Would he keep his emotions in check? Would they get the best of him if something bad happened?
Scherzer lacking 'my good fastball' in stunner vs. Padres
NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer adjusted his cap, mumbling to himself on the mound, as the initial boos rained down at Citi Field. Before Manny Machado had touched home plate, Mets manager Buck Showalter was halfway from the dugout to the foul line, on his way to remove Scherzer from one of the most confounding starts of his career.
Historic pinch-hit HR by Yepez not enough for Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Having toiled in the Minor Leagues for seven seasons, including another extended stretch this season after suffering a forearm injury, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez was more than ready when he got the opportunity he had waited for on Friday. • NL Wild Card Game 2, presented by...
Road warrior? Nola should be as cool as ever in chance to advance
ST. LOUIS -- The champagne bottles are popping, the music is blasting and the Phillies are partying. Aaron Nola is asked Monday night inside a pulsating visitors’ clubhouse at Minute Maid Park about what it’s like to finally make the postseason. Several people lean in to listen, but Nola’s words are barely audible. Even in the hubbub of the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011, he is as relaxed as ever, which means he is talking as softly as ever.
Worth the wait: Phils defy huge odds with historic rally in G1 win
ST. LOUIS -- Now this is the way to end an 11-year postseason drought. • NL Wild Card Game 2, pres. by Hankook Tire: Today, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With J.T. Realmuto, who had played 1,005 regular-season games without a postseason appearance, giving the Phillies hope with a one-out single in the ninth. With Bryce Harper, who had been dying to return to baseball’s biggest stage since he signed with the Phillies in 2019, working his way back from a 1-2 count to walk. With Nick Castellanos, who had not enjoyed the season he expected in his first year in Philly, walking to load the bases.
Manoah stumbles as Blue Jays drop Game 1
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays suddenly find themselves on the ropes in the most unexpected of ways after an early stumble from Alek Manoah and a dormant offense led to a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Friday. Manoah’s first inning...
Friar power! SD slugs 4 homers off Max
NEW YORK -- Hours before first pitch at Citi Field on Friday night, Padres manager Bob Melvin sat in front of a throng of media and answered questions about his starting lineup. Why Josh Bell at cleanup? Why Trent Grisham at all? They had struggled. This was the postseason. Too much was at stake for Melvin to be wrong.
Boone still mulling ALDS Game 1 starter
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ scheduled starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series is … stay tuned. While Gerrit Cole is the odds-on favorite to take the ball Tuesday against either the Guardians or Rays at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone is leaving some wiggle room as the club considers Nestor Cortes or Luis Severino to draw that assignment.
Mets turn to deGrom with backs against wall
NEW YORK -- Before winning two NL Cy Young Awards, before earning billing as the likely greatest pitcher of his moment in time, Jacob deGrom forged his first bits of legend during the 2015 postseason. In Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the heavily favored Dodgers, deGrom struck out 13 batters in one of the finest performances of his life. Six days later, despite lacking the same dynamism, deGrom beat the Dodgers again to key New York’s run to the pennant.
LIVE on ESPN: Mariners-Blue Jays Game 2 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- The Mariners are one win away from the ALDS, and they’ll send a former Blue Jays ace to the mound to try to seal the set. After taking Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, 4-0, Seattle will roll with lefty Robbie Ray on Saturday. Toronto will count on Kevin Gausman to right the ship after a disappointing performance on both ends of the ball in the club’s first home postseason contest since 2016.
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
Phillies-Cardinals Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Tonight, 8:30 ET, ESPN2)
ST. LOUIS -- When choosing his starting rotation for the Wild Card Series, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol knew immediately that he wanted Miles Mikolas in position to start Game 2. His reasoning? Marmol is confident Mikolas has the right mentality to pitch in an elimination game. • NL Wild Card...
