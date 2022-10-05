Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’
Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’
The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Comments / 0