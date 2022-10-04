GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.

GARNER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO