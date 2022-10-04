ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Wake County fire academy begins paying cadets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is paying its fire academy cadets for the first time. Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Direct Darrell Alford hopes the approximately $29,000 for 38 weeks in the academy will help ease turnover. He said 25 percent of firefighters leave in the first five years.
Exhibit highlights ‘elders’ of Durham’s West End neighborhood

DURHAM – They have lived through segregation and struggle in one of Durham’s oldest neighborhoods, and they have abundant wisdom to share. You can see it in their faces. In 33 faces, to be exact, all gathered in large color images with accompanying quotes in a new portrait series. “Elders of the West End” will be unveiled at a celebration Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park.
