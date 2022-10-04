Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
Mayor Baldwin, brushing off her critics, pushes Raleigh through its ‘growing pains’
Raleigh Mayor Baldwin boosts growth and dismisses her critics | Opinion
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Climbing mortgage rates scaring buyers; Triangle prices are falling
RALEIGH – Homebuyers may be feeling spooked, as purchasing power has plummeted since January 2021, a new report says. And fears that a housing market crash is coming continue to affect the behavior of buyers and sellers in the Triangle’s housing market. According to an analysis of real...
'Better for business': Fayetteville could soon have its own social district by the end of the year
Fayetteville may soon have its own social district--an area where people can openly consume alcohol in a designated area.
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
Harrison far ahead of Rowe in fundraising for Wake sheriff. What the candidates say
Four years ago an underdog Democratic defeated a longtime incumbent for Wake sheriff. But this year’s Democrat won’t be able to count on money from one source the last one had.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
Durham, Fayetteville see drop in crime reports while Raleigh's increased, FBI data shows
The FBI released its crime data this week and revealed several key findings in the Triangle and Fayetteville areas.. Data showed that violent and property crime reports dropped in Durham and Fayetteville but went up in Raleigh. The annual release tracks crime trends. "What you’re actually seeing is an investment...
cbs17
Wake County fire academy begins paying cadets
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is paying its fire academy cadets for the first time. Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Direct Darrell Alford hopes the approximately $29,000 for 38 weeks in the academy will help ease turnover. He said 25 percent of firefighters leave in the first five years.
triangletribune.com
Exhibit highlights ‘elders’ of Durham’s West End neighborhood
DURHAM – They have lived through segregation and struggle in one of Durham’s oldest neighborhoods, and they have abundant wisdom to share. You can see it in their faces. In 33 faces, to be exact, all gathered in large color images with accompanying quotes in a new portrait series. “Elders of the West End” will be unveiled at a celebration Oct. 14, 6 p.m., at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park.
