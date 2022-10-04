Wadsworth stadium address is 280 Grandview Ave., Wadsworth, OH 44281. The stadium sits in the middle of a city park & 2 miles west of our high school. The only paved parking area is a small lot on the north side (letter B on the attached map) close to our visiting bleachers on the east side of the stadium. Parking is at a premium on the north side, so your fans can also look to park in the grass on the south side (letter E on the map). There are ticket booths on each end of our stadium, but the one on the north end will provide a shorter walk for your fans if they can find a place to park. The majority of people coming to our stadium either park on the south end of Memorial Park or anywhere they can find in the residential area close to the park. We will have cash ticket sales at the gate on game night. Ticket prices are all $7.00 at the gate. We open our gates at 5:00 p.m. because so many people arrive early because of the parking situation. Ticket gates are very crowded close to kickoff.

WADSWORTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO