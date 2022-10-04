Read full article on original website
High School Football: Bishop's beats Country Day, which loses QB to injury; La Jolla High edges Patrick Henry
The Bishop's School pulled away after a close first half filled with nearly 500 total yards by both teams to beat crosstown rival La Jolla Country Day, 38-20, on Oct. 7.
Bowling Green comically botched a fake field goal and got so lucky it didn’t end in total disaster
Bowling Green had a very rough first half Saturday in its home matchup against Buffalo, entering halftime down, 31-0. That’s not great for a conference game against the Bulls, who entered the contest at the top of the MAC East. But perhaps the worst thing that happened to the...
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
