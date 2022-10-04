ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guttenberg, IA

Patricia Martin

Patricia Rueber Martin of Monona died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Elkader, of cervical cancer. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Monona Cemetery, Monona, with a visitation to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
MONONA, IA
Fern A. Chambers

May 19, 1918 - September 29, 2022. Fern A. Chambers, 104, of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. She was born May 19, 1918, the daughter of Clyde C. and Katherine (Moury) Noggle. Fern married Leonard “Jake” Chabela in 1935 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She was active in the Prairie du Chien community, often doing volunteer work with the local hospital committee. Fern later married Stanley Chambers on June 16, 1967. Fern and Stan loved to travel and listen to jazz. Fern was an avid sports fan and loved to golf. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially a game of bridge.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Jeanine E. Rodas

Jeanine Eileen Rodas, 91, of Elkader, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Elkader Care Center. She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Edgewood, to Donald and Clara (Shaw) Rhines. Jeanine graduated from Edgewood High School. She married Marvin F. Rodas on June 26, 1949. Three children were born...
ELKADER, IA
Verla M. Stankus

Verla M. Stankus, 80 of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. She was born on Oct.10, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Dobson) Evans. Verla married Stanley Stankus II on Feb. 10, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman. Together, they raised their family in Milton, until retirement. Verla and Stanley then bought the Stankus family farm in Seneca, where they lived until Stanley preceded her in death in 2000. Verla then moved to Prairie du Chien to be with her son. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and would travel around the state to find them. Verla was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren and always put her family first.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Guttenberg, IA
Obituaries
Mar-Mac officer wants to get to know community members

Tyler Zach has been an officer with the Mar-Mac Police Department since February, but after a four-month-long stint at the law enforcement academy, he’s ready to reacquaint himself with the McGregor and Marquette communities. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MCGREGOR, IA
Elkader awarded grant for Keystone Bridge

The city of Elkader was recently awarded a $9,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, as part of the Emergency Historical Resource Development Program from the State Historical Society of Iowa. The lengthy application for the grant included a series of questions about the project and organization, the...
ELKADER, IA
SHIIP volunteers ready for Medicare Open Enrollment

It’s that time of year again — Medicare Open Enrollment — the only time that those eligible for Medicare have the opportunity to review and adjust their plans. Open Enrollment takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and The Family Resource Center in Guttenberg is taking appointments for seniors to meet with SHIIP representatives who offer advice in choosing the best fitting prescription plan and to answer questions. Because drug plans are ever-changing, having a guide to help you navigate these changes can be very helpful.
GUTTENBERG, IA
MFL MarMac dominates Postville 84-16

Receiver Brandon Christofferson was one of eight Bulldog players to score a touchdown in the 84-16 win over Postville on Sept. 30. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
POSTVILLE, IA
A bigger, better Oktoberfest on tap for 2022

Ms. Oktoberfest, Lori Kuehl, an original member of the Oktoberfest Committee, enthusiastically engages with the crowd along the parade route during last year’s Oktoberfest. The 2022 event is expected to be even more fun. (Photo by Ted Pennekamp)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Eight Bulldog harriers post season personal best times

Eight of 13 MFL MarMac cross country runners who competed in the Sept. 27 Jesup Invitational posted season personal best times. They did it against a field of 30 teams, including over 140 participants in the girls race and over 160 for the boys. Sophomore Jacob Schellhorn medaled thanks to...
MONONA, IA

