Verla M. Stankus, 80 of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. She was born on Oct.10, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Dobson) Evans. Verla married Stanley Stankus II on Feb. 10, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman. Together, they raised their family in Milton, until retirement. Verla and Stanley then bought the Stankus family farm in Seneca, where they lived until Stanley preceded her in death in 2000. Verla then moved to Prairie du Chien to be with her son. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and would travel around the state to find them. Verla was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren and always put her family first.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO