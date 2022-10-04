ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkader, IA

Fern A. Chambers

Fern A. Chambers

May 19, 1918 - September 29, 2022. Fern A. Chambers, 104, of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. She was born May 19, 1918, the daughter of Clyde C. and Katherine (Moury) Noggle. Fern married Leonard "Jake" Chabela in 1935 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She was active in the Prairie du Chien community, often doing volunteer work with the local hospital committee. Fern later married Stanley Chambers on June 16, 1967. Fern and Stan loved to travel and listen to jazz. Fern was an avid sports fan and loved to golf. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially a game of bridge.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Gladys Ertel

Gladys Ertel

Gladys Ertel, 98, of Prairie Du Chien, passed away Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison Care Center. She was born Nov. 23,1923 in Luana, Iowa daughter of Frank and Leta (Rennpage) Nagel. Gladys was united in marriage with Clarence Ertel on June 28,1944, had one son, Clarence Jr. who died from injuries he sustained in a car accident in 1973. Together they had farmed on Dutch Ridge in Wauzeka Township until they moved to Prairie Du Chien. Gladys worked at the Highway Grill as a cook and waitress for many years, after she retired, Gladys volunteered her time at the Coulee Cap store.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
pdccourier.com

Bernadette ‘Bernice’ O’Brien

May 5, 1929 - September 27, 2022. Bernadette "Bernice" O'Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Bernice was born May 5, 1929 to Adolph G. and Helen (Nell Garvey) Ronnfeldt on the family farm near Steuben. She attended Swatek Ridge School.Throughout the years, Bernice worked at the Old Deck, the Lansing Button Factory, and helped on the family farm. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. Bernice loved to go to rummage sales and always had a camera in her hand. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Verla M. Stankus

Verla M. Stankus

Verla M. Stankus, 80 of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. She was born on Oct.10, 1941, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Dobson) Evans. Verla married Stanley Stankus II on Feb. 10, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman. Together, they raised their family in Milton, until retirement. Verla and Stanley then bought the Stankus family farm in Seneca, where they lived until Stanley preceded her in death in 2000. Verla then moved to Prairie du Chien to be with her son. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and would travel around the state to find them. Verla was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren and always put her family first.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Henry C. Plagman

Henry C. Plagman

Henry Christopher Plagman, 71, of Guttenberg, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Guttenberg Care Center. A graveside service was held at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Garber on Oct. 4. Pastor Margaret Yackel Juleen officiated. Henry was born on July 21, 1951, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, to LaVerne and Minnie...
GUTTENBERG, IA
pdccourier.com

Mar-Mac officer wants to get to know community members

Tyler Zach has been an officer with the Mar-Mac Police Department since February, but after a four-month-long stint at the law enforcement academy, he's ready to reacquaint himself with the McGregor and Marquette communities.
MCGREGOR, IA
pdccourier.com

Elkader awarded grant for Keystone Bridge

The city of Elkader was recently awarded a $9,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, as part of the Emergency Historical Resource Development Program from the State Historical Society of Iowa. The lengthy application for the grant included a series of questions about the project and organization, the...
ELKADER, IA
pdccourier.com

MFL MarMac dominates Postville 84-16

Receiver Brandon Christofferson was one of eight Bulldog players to score a touchdown in the 84-16 win over Postville on Sept. 30.
POSTVILLE, IA
pdccourier.com

A bigger, better Oktoberfest on tap for 2022

Ms. Oktoberfest, Lori Kuehl, an original member of the Oktoberfest Committee, enthusiastically engages with the crowd along the parade route during last year's Oktoberfest. The 2022 event is expected to be even more fun.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
pdccourier.com

SHIIP volunteers ready for Medicare Open Enrollment

It's that time of year again — Medicare Open Enrollment — the only time that those eligible for Medicare have the opportunity to review and adjust their plans. Open Enrollment takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and The Family Resource Center in Guttenberg is taking appointments for seniors to meet with SHIIP representatives who offer advice in choosing the best fitting prescription plan and to answer questions. Because drug plans are ever-changing, having a guide to help you navigate these changes can be very helpful.
GUTTENBERG, IA
pdccourier.com

Eight Bulldog harriers post season personal best times

Eight of 13 MFL MarMac cross country runners who competed in the Sept. 27 Jesup Invitational posted season personal best times. They did it against a field of 30 teams, including over 140 participants in the girls race and over 160 for the boys. Sophomore Jacob Schellhorn medaled thanks to...
MONONA, IA

