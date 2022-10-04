Read full article on original website
Stocks tumble on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
Good news on the economy means bad news for Wall Street, with stocks falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in early Friday trading after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected.
September jobs report shows slight hiring slowdown in U.S. labor market
The September jobs numbers showed a slight slowdown in hiring. The latest numbers come as the Federal Reserve weighs its next steps to try to tame inflation. According to the Labor Department, 263,000 jobs were added last month. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.5%. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice has more.
U.S. stocks fall in response to strong September jobs report
The stock market tumbled Friday after a stronger-than-expected September jobs report, creating fears among investors that it could lead to yet another rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Colby Smith, U.S. economics editor for the Financial Times, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss what the report could mean to the U.S. economy.
Latest jobs report fuels fears of interest rate hike
The latest jobs report is fueling fears that a big interest rate hike is likely, as the Federal Reserve tries to aggressively fight inflation. Business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the report.
October mortgage rates will continue to rise, haunting home buyers
Projecting the trend for mortgage rates this month isn't particularly tricky, but it doesn't look like there'll be any treats, either.
Unemployment rate falls to 50-year low of 3.5%
Employers added a solid 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The strong jobs numbers were bad news for investors who fear the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.
Holiday shoppers hunt for deals amid record inflation
Forget about Black Friday. Holiday shoppers are already hunting for the best deals, with many saying inflation will impact their purchases. Carter Evans reports.
OPEC+ cuts oil production amid growing concern over global recession
President Biden slammed OPEC+ after the group of oil-producing nations agreed to tighten global supply by two million barrels a day. Politico energy and climate reporter Josh Siegel joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
