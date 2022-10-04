ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Stocks tumble on fears about rates, recession after jobs data

Good news on the economy means bad news for Wall Street, with stocks falling Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in early Friday trading after the government said employers hired more workers last month than economists expected.
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks fall in response to strong September jobs report

The stock market tumbled Friday after a stronger-than-expected September jobs report, creating fears among investors that it could lead to yet another rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Colby Smith, U.S. economics editor for the Financial Times, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss what the report could mean to the U.S. economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Market#Business Insider
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy