Us Weekly

15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every year, as we're scrambling to come up with last-minute ideas and searching for any decent products still in stock, we tell ourselves, "Next year, we'll get our holiday shopping done early." We've definitely failed in the past, […]
SPY

We’re Calling It: Retro Smeg Appliances Will Be a Top Holiday Gift in 2022

When you think of appliances, candy-colored throwback silhouettes are probably not the first thought that comes to mind. But Smeg is here to change all of that. If you’re not familiar, the Smeg brand makes some of the most attractive appliances on the market. Their retro 1950s-inspired products look like they came straight of out a movie scene from Grease or Back to the Future. But you won’t need a time machine to enjoy the beauty of these products since they’re all available for purchase through retailers like Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, and Williams Sonoma. The appliances have found a second life...
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off

“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort.  So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25

"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish.  And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
In Style

12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

After long days in the sunshine, colder temperatures have a tendency to sneak up on us. One moment you’re frolicking in Central Park and then the next it’s covered in snow. To avoid the freak out of the changing seasons, it’s high time to get a new assortment of cozy sweaters. Fortunately, thanks to Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, finding a new sweater is easy and affordable. With a wide range of styles, pricing, and shipping options, Amazon is the place to be for fall sweater finds.
Apartment Therapy

A “Bed Nook” May Just Be the Small-Space Solution You Need for Guests

Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
Apartment Therapy

There’s a Good Chance You’ve Been Sleeping on this Bright, Sunny Hue

Certain shades make obvious choices as the focal point of beautiful homes. White is a contender, of course, as is the calming shade of blue. These days, green seems to pop up everywhere as a “new neutral” that carries the outside in. Orange, though? No one really seems to consider it — not the bright shade of it, anyway. That version is often relegated to Halloween decorations or playrooms, and almost never as the dominant color of a grown-up apartment. But this 400-square-foot Brooklyn studio makes that determination feel like a mistake.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

