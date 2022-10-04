When you think of appliances, candy-colored throwback silhouettes are probably not the first thought that comes to mind. But Smeg is here to change all of that. If you’re not familiar, the Smeg brand makes some of the most attractive appliances on the market. Their retro 1950s-inspired products look like they came straight of out a movie scene from Grease or Back to the Future. But you won’t need a time machine to enjoy the beauty of these products since they’re all available for purchase through retailers like Wayfair, Crate & Barrel, and Williams Sonoma. The appliances have found a second life...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO