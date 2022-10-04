Read full article on original website
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yardbarker
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Phillies finally back in playoffs; Braves give Mets some hope (10/4/22)
When the Seattle Mariners clinched an AL Wild Card last weekend to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 21 years, the Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long drought became the longest in the majors. Three days later, the Phillies are in, too. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
MLB playoff schedule: Braves outlast Mets for NL East crown, 12-team field, matchups set (10/5/22)
The New York Mets were on top of the NL East standings for most of the season, then blew it in the end. Once again, the Atlanta Braves are division champs. Their 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night made it five in a row, the turning point coming last weekend in Atlanta when they swept the Mets in a three-game series.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider Harold Reynolds joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
FOX Sports
Marlins square off against the Braves in series rubber match
Atlanta Braves (101-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-93, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-6, 6.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Miami is...
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown. Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment. “It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
Report: Rays’ Colin Poche (oblique strain) to miss playoffs
Rays lefty reliever Colin Poche suffered a right oblique strain Tuesday and will miss the postseason, according to the Tampa
Dodgers Teammates Were Rooting for Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman to Reach Personal Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Trea Turner both came into Wednesday’s season finale chasing some personal accomplishments. Freeman was sitting on 196 hits, 98 RBIs, and a .324 batting average, just two points behind Jeff McNeil of the Mets in the National League batting race, while Turner came in with 97 RBIs on the season.
fishstripes.com
Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 4, 2022
Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (68-92, -92 RD) vs. Braves (100-60, +82 RD) game thread. It’s the final series of the 2022 season for the Fish!. Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.
fishstripes.com
ATL 9, MIA 12; Marlins cap off 2022 season and Don Mattingly era with win over Braves
Miami, FL—The Miami Marlins knocked off the Atlanta Braves 12-9 to complete their 2022 season. The Marlins finished fourth in the National League East with a 69-93 record. It was also Don Mattingly’s final game with the Miami Marlins. Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez got the final start of...
