ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Kidnapped California family found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The search for a Merced area family has come to a tragic end. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family has been found dead. Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) had been taken against their will from a trucking business near South Highway 59.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy