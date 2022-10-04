Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 43 MINUTES AGO