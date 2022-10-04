Read full article on original website
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
