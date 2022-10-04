Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
NFL Analysis Network
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Reveals One Major Change He Wants Packers To Make
The 2022 season has been a bit of a struggle for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offensively, at least by his standards. Having virtually an entirely new group of wide receivers will do that, as the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jefferson & Vikings Host Rare Early Season Visit By Bears
CHICAGO (2-2) at MINNESOTA (3-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-2-1, Vikings 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 63-57-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 31-17, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Bears lost to Giants 20-12; Vikings...
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0