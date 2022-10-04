ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals One Major Change He Wants Packers To Make

The 2022 season has been a bit of a struggle for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offensively, at least by his standards. Having virtually an entirely new group of wide receivers will do that, as the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
