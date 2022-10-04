Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
tatler.com
Princess Charlotte bears uncanny resemblance to the Queen Mother in unearthed picture
Royal fans have been treated to an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child, which has drawn comparisons with Princess Charlotte, her great-great-granddaughter. On Monday, Glamis Castle (the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret), released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte.
Netflix pushes back on ‘panicked’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over doc edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with Netflix and even their own production team, sources told Page Six, as they backtrack on what they want to show the public in their upcoming docuseries. The couple allegedly wants to cut chunks from the doc — which they have been...
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
Taylor Swift shares how Joe Alwyn inspired song on ‘Midnights’ album
Amid a publicity spree for her upcoming album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift dove into how her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn inspired the track “Lavender Haze.” The Grammy winner, 32, shared in a video on Instagram on Friday that she first heard the term while watching “Mad Men.” “It turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love,” Swift explained, adding that a “Lavender Haze” meant you were in “that all-encompassing love glow” and she found it to be “really beautiful.” “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revealed: Meghan Markle hires fact-checker for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes
Meghan Markle has hired a fact-checker for her much-anticipated Spotify podcast series, Archetypes. Her poise and passion in front of a camera or microphone are surely unequalled in royal history. But these gifts haven't blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of mankind, is fallible.
Worried: Meghan and Harry are negotiating with Netflix to change the "tone" of the documentary
The Dukes of Sussex have panicked after their latest talks with King Charles III and are demanding last-minute changes to the footage in which they made explosive revelations about the British Royal House.
Comments / 1