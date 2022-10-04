SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State’s season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away. Poole wasn’t injured in the fight. Neither was Green, a fiery veteran part of Golden State’s four championships in eight seasons. Green did not get into specifics about what triggered the physical altercation, though he said he was already dealing with something hurtful that day before erupting and that it has nothing to do with either player’s unsettled contract situation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO