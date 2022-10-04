Read full article on original website
Related
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
The Most Unsanitary Thing To Do At The Bozeman Airport
We all put up with a lot when flying, but this is something that grosses me out. I have to be honest, for the past month and a half, I have been a frequent visitor to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With all those visits come some unique perspectives regarding airport etiquette when traveling; I have to say, we need to be better.
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
Are You Guilty? Most People Don’t Know This is Illegal in Bozeman
With so many new people moving to Bozeman, this has become a major issue. I commute to and from Manhattan every day for work and am blown away by the number of people that I see talking on their cell phones while driving. We all know that there are certain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
All Treats, No Tricks: Halloween Safety Hacks for Everyone
Kids AND adults like to enjoy Halloween. If your kids are heading out to trick or treat and you're headed to an adult Halloween party, consider a few things to ensure the night is all fun...not freaky. By the way, don't be surprised to spend more money on all the...
Bozeman is for the (BIG) Birds: Raptor Festival 2022
The coolest thing that happens at Bridger Bowl all year doesn't happen on the slopes—it happens in the air above the Ridge. Raptors of all kinds make their fall migration right over our head and it is NOT to be missed. Two days of family-friendly fun are happening this...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?
If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall
Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Does Bozeman, Montana Rank For Best Small City In The U.S?
When it comes to living in Montana, it's no surprise that people are choosing Bozeman. Even with the high cost of housing, people seem to "make it work" and keep heading our way. When you think about it, it sort of makes sense. We are just a short drive from...
Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils
Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
MSU student, Navy pilot father to team up for national anthem and flyover
Capt. Billy Fraser will lead a flyover of the Bobcat homecoming football game against Idaho State while his daughter, Emily, a first-year MSU student, sings the national anthem.
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Ladies, Help Me Find The Best Birthday Gift in Bozeman
This has always been a struggle for me, and I need all the help I can get. I love buying gifts for friends and family members, and I like choosing unique gifts. Bozeman has plenty of fantastic locally owned stores for clothes, shoes, and outdoor gear, but sometimes I struggle to find gift ideas for ladies.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing: "Hiring with competitive wages." So I got to wondering, "What does 'competitive wage' actually mean?" In most towns, it always seemed like 25 bucks an hour was pretty decent. In fact,...
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0