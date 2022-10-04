ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Most Unsanitary Thing To Do At The Bozeman Airport

We all put up with a lot when flying, but this is something that grosses me out. I have to be honest, for the past month and a half, I have been a frequent visitor to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. With all those visits come some unique perspectives regarding airport etiquette when traveling; I have to say, we need to be better.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman is for the (BIG) Birds: Raptor Festival 2022

The coolest thing that happens at Bridger Bowl all year doesn't happen on the slopes—it happens in the air above the Ridge. Raptors of all kinds make their fall migration right over our head and it is NOT to be missed. Two days of family-friendly fun are happening this...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?

If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Asian Restaurant Opening in the Gallatin Valley Mall

Lots of exciting news has been coming from the Gallatin Valley Mall, and we've got another announcement. The Gallatin Valley Mall announced that a new Asian food location will be opening up in their food court this fall. The new food offering is located next to Famous Wok and will offer something different than anything currently in the mall. The new spot is called JapanEats and will have fresh sushi, poke bowls, and smoothies.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Need Deer-Proof Color in Your Garden? Daffodils

Tulips are my favorite bulbs, but the deer will feast on them in any non-fenced area of my yard. I made that mistake the first year I moved into my house, planting dozens of lovely tulips. Perhaps 4 of them survived the deer buffet. Daffodil bulbs, on the other hand,...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?

For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?

This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here, but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Ladies, Help Me Find The Best Birthday Gift in Bozeman

This has always been a struggle for me, and I need all the help I can get. I love buying gifts for friends and family members, and I like choosing unique gifts. Bozeman has plenty of fantastic locally owned stores for clothes, shoes, and outdoor gear, but sometimes I struggle to find gift ideas for ladies.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

