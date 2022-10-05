ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Already Has Regrets About One Clerks III Scene

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xhqqo_0iMHhsAv00

The following contains minor spoilers for Clerks III .

Kevin Smith’s new film is only just out in the world and already the writer/director has a problem with it. Smith has been taking Clerks III around the country with his Convenience Tour, screening it for fans, which means he’s watched the movie himself several times, and he’s found one scene he’s already wishing he’d done differently.

This past weekend the Convenience Tour was in Sacramento, CA and CinemaBlend was in attendance. During the post movie Q&A Smith talked about the scene, where a slew of celebrities appear in a casting montage, trying out for parts for the film being shot within the movie. One of the actors who appears is Smith’s longtime friend Ben Affleck , and the director now wishes he’d asked Affleck to do his scene differently. Smith explained...

This is what I regret and it was so easy and I had him and I should have went the other way. So, Affleck shows up…and then Affleck does the De Niro impression, which is ok. He should have done a Matt Damon impression.

In Clerks III Jeff Anderson’s Randal has a heart attack and, feeling like he never accomplished anything in life, makes the decision to make a movie. The film he puts together, based on his own life, is essentially the original Clerks, as originally created by Kevin Smith .

The initial plan is to hire actors to play the fictional parts of Dante and Randal, so a casting call is made. What follows is one of the funnier scenes in the film, with stars like Sarah Michelle Geller, Freddie Prinze Jr., Danny Trejo, and more appear to read memorable lines from the original Clerks . Ben Affleck is one of them, playing a character who calls himself “Boston John.” John is a massive De Niro fan, but Smith wishes he made Affleck do an impression of a mutual friend in Matt Damon, saying…

He talks about being this actor “Boston John,” he’s like ‘ah, De Niro’s my fuckin’ loadstone. Which should have been ‘Matty Damon’s my fuckin loadstone’ and he could have done a few lines from Good Will Hunting. Every night I watch it and go ‘why didn’t I do one more draft?’

It’s hard to argue that such a scene would have been pretty funny. Matt Damon has also appeared in a few Kevin Smith films, and Smith actually co-produced Good Will Hunting , so it would have been an in-joke on several different meta levels. The scene with Affleck is still good, but yeah, maybe it could have been better.

If you’re a fan of Kevin Smith’s View Askewnaverse , there is plenty to love in Clerks III , and a lot of fun to be had in the Convenience Tour if it hasn’t made its way to your city yet.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return

Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dream Marvel Superhero Role

Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after action stars. As Reeves gears up for the release of the next Matrix, fans have been speculating on what Reeves will do next after the project. Many rumors have indicated that Reeves might be joining another action franchise, though no information has yet been revealed.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
De Niro
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Jeff Anderson
Person
Kevin Smith
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
TV SERIES
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Clerks Iii
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak

Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Says There’s a ‘Very High’ Chance His Prince Documentary Sees the Light of Day

With the recent release of “Clerks III,” Kevin Smith finally saw one of his longest-gestating passion projects come to fruition. But the director still has plenty of other films on his bucket list and he appears to be focused on completing them. He recently expressed hope that he can make sequels to “Mallrats” and “Tusk” in the near future, and it appears that fans might get to see his long-scrapped Prince documentary soon. In his 2002 special “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” the filmmaker revealed that he had spent a week interviewing the “Purple Rain” singer for a potential documentary. While...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Keanu Reeves wants to play an iconic Marvel character

Everyone loves Keanu Reeves. The breathtaking Canadian actor, known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick series, is more than just an iconic figure on screen - he’s all in all just a really nice guy. He and Brendan Fraser probably stand as two of the most-liked movie stars out there right now - there’s a reason why people are so excited for John Wick: Chapter 4 (beyond, y’know, the fact that it’s a new John Wick movie).
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Fans Have All The Pete Davidson Jokes For Gisele Bündchen Now That She’s Reportedly Divorcing Tom Brady

Fans of celebrity couplings are either having a tough time or making all of the popcorn right about now. With speculation running rampant that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might divorce, this particular subject has become a pretty popular topic of discussion. You can tell it’s not going to go away any time soon, as fans have taken to the internet with a ton of jokes that are ready to pair the potentially on the market Brazilian fashion model with none other than SNL vet and Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
157K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy