Perhaps making Kylian Mbappé the highest-paid player in the world was what it required for Paris Saint-Germain to re-sign him this past summer. Forbes' Justin Birnbaum reported Friday the French forward makes $110 million annually from his salary and another $18 million in off-field endorsements. Mbappé's $128 million in overall earnings narrowly surpasses that of PSG teammate Lionel Messi, who hauls in $120 million.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO