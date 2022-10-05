ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Morgan, Fans on Twitter Slam VAR as USWNT Falls to England in Friendly

Soccer players, experts and fans trashed VAR review following the United States women's national team's controversial 2-1 loss to England in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday. In a battle of teams that hadn't lost in more than a year, England benefited from two questionable VAR...
Kylian Mbappé Tops Messi, Ronaldo on Forbes' Highest-Paid Soccer Players List

Perhaps making Kylian Mbappé the highest-paid player in the world was what it required for Paris Saint-Germain to re-sign him this past summer. Forbes' Justin Birnbaum reported Friday the French forward makes $110 million annually from his salary and another $18 million in off-field endorsements. Mbappé's $128 million in overall earnings narrowly surpasses that of PSG teammate Lionel Messi, who hauls in $120 million.
