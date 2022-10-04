In case you missed it, comedian Dane Cook and his fiancé Kelsi Taylor were all over the news a while ago for their relationship, specifically their 27-year age gap and the fact that the math doesn’t seem to add up when the two started dating. Now the two have been continuing their lives and planning their wedding like nothing happened, but Cook recently said he’ll be addressing everyone’s comments — but only on his upcoming special.

