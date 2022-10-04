ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, PA

Dane Cook Is Planning To Address His & His Fiancé’s 27-Year Age Gap — But On One Super Controversial Condition

In case you missed it, comedian Dane Cook and his fiancé Kelsi Taylor were all over the news a while ago for their relationship, specifically their 27-year age gap and the fact that the math doesn’t seem to add up when the two started dating. Now the two have been continuing their lives and planning their wedding like nothing happened, but Cook recently said he’ll be addressing everyone’s comments — but only on his upcoming special.
Sampling Stored Hay and Baleage Before Winter Creeps In

Now is the time to sample stored hay and baleage. Feed is the largest single expense in raising livestock, and winter feeding is the largest percentage of total feed costs. Dave Hartman, Penn State Extension livestock educator, says knowing the quality of your stored forages is useful for deciding the feeding order this winter, and whether your animals will benefit from supplemental feeding to make up for lower quality feed.
