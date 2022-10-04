ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy