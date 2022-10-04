Wendy Howard trial: Self-defense or murder? Attorneys dispute moments before shooting

Read full article on original website
Man accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor bound for trial on all charges
A man accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was held to answer on all charges Thursday. Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee bound murder suspect Robert Roberts, 29, for trial on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala, 43. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 near the vehicle-charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway.
BPD announces arrest of homicide suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation. Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverside County.
Uncomfortable testimony on Day 3 of Wendy Howard trial
Thursday was the third day of the trial to determine if Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard was acting in self-defense in 2019 when she shot her then-boyfriend.
3 gang members arrested for murder of man near Tulare County liquor store, deputies say
Three men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in Tulare County.
Coroner's Office ID's man killed in shooting
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed in a shooting Aug. 30 in Lost Hills. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills, was shot around 11 p.m. in the 14800 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills. He was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. at Kern...
Medical Board files new accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing felony charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Medical Board of California has brought an accusation against a Bakersfield doctor who has felony charges pending from a case filed in 2019. Dr. Jason Helliwell is accused of gross negligence, repeated negligent acts and failing to maintain adequate records and allegedly ordered unnecessary medical tests on three patients for […]
Lisa Core: Judge denies motion to suppress blood evidence in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday denied a motion to suppress blood evidence taken without a warrant from an accused impaired driver involved in a crash that killed two siblings. Defense attorney Roxane Bukowski argued police had staff at Kern Medical draw the blood of Lisa Core without first obtaining a […]
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Woman pleads not guilty to charges filed in alleged DUI crash that injured multiple people
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges filed in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that injured multiple people, including a toddler. Madison Williams is charged with two DUI-related offenses and a charge of causing a home to burn. She’s due back in court in December. […]
Opening statements heard Tuesday in the Wendy Howard murder trial
Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend back in 2019, appeared in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
‘I really hate y’all’: Mother of Major Sutton confronts son’s killers at sentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the door to her apartment burst open and bullets started flying, Johniece Williams flung herself across her children. Six bullets entered Williams, who was pregnant at the time. One round hit her 5-year-old son in the wrist. And another round struck 3-year-old Major Sutton in the chest, killing him. On […]
BPD asks for help to ID vandalism suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of thefts that caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine. The suspect who damaged the machine at the Mister Car Wash at 2619 Mt Vernon Ave. is described as: white, male, 35 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.
Accused drunken driver in crash that killed 77-year-old picks up another case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman has picked up another case, according to court records. Arianna Hernandez, 21, last month made what’s called an “open plea” — pleading no contest to all charges filed against her, including gross vehicular manslaughter, in […]
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
Man gets 18 years, 8 months for stabbing, setting dog on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison. Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. On the morning […]
Do you agree with the D.A.’s decision to offer a plea deal to Armando Cruz?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre. Armando Cruz, 26, told the court he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped and he’ll be sentenced to […]
Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
