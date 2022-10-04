Overwatch 2's queue issues are upsetting fans

Overwatch 2, much to the surprise of nobody, isn’t having the smoothest launch.

It’s unfortunate, sure, but anyone that’s lived through a big multiplayer game’s release is already familiar with this song and dance: the servers are buckling under pressure. There are errors galore, rampant disconnects, and instances of astoundingly long login queues — we’re talking waits upwards of six hours by some accounts.

Some of Overwatch 2‘s stability woes are due to overwhelming demand, while an unknown third party is also trying to take the servers down.

“Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers,” Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, said on Twitter. “Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Why would someone do this? Because people are jerks, it’s that simple.

If nothing else, all Overwatch 2‘s connection problems are producing some truly knee-slap-worthy memes. We’ve put together some of the best reactions and meltdowns below.

It'll be worth the wait, alright?

Those errors sure are unexpected.

Don't worry, we'll sort this out...

While you’re waiting in queue, it might be worth checking out our write-up on the differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.