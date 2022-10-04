Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
sanclementetimes.com
Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals
vegoutmag.com
Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend
The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit showcased at Orange County homecoming football games
Santa Ana High School fans cheer on the Saints Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium on Homecoming. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Once again, there was lots of spirit among fans and pep squad and band members during high school football games last week. Santa Ana High...
thedowneypatriot.com
Interim city manager quells rumors of early resignation
DOWNEY - Interim City Manager Mark Scott has not put in his resignation, contrary to startling rumors that have circulated over the last few weeks. According to Scott, he may have inadvertently started the rumors himself when – in a moment of frustration over his commute and the many changes currently occurring in the city – he sent an email to the City Council implying that the city should potentially look for a new interim city manager.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton School Board Candidates Answer Questions on Local Issues
Each Fullerton School Board candidate was invited to participate in this traditional feature to help residents get to know the candidates. Below are the candidates running for Trustee Area 4, and their answers to our questions. What motivated you to run for school board? What strengths/experience will you bring to...
Holzmann: Orange County’s Spiraling Unnatural Death Crisis
It is now Fall and it looks like a cold, cruel winter ahead for the most vulnerable in Orange County. The Sheriff’s Department recently released its Coroner’s Report for 2021 and the numbers are terrifying. Overdose deaths spiked from 487 in 2020 to 937 in 2021, an almost...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orange County, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orange County as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Plans Massive SoCal Expansion
The franchisees plan to open 20 locations in the next seven years
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
California A.G. Says Anaheim NIMBYs Can't Block Women's Group Home
California's state government is coming to the aid of an Anaheim-based nonprofit whose plan to open a group home for formerly homeless women was shot down by the city at the behest of NIMBY neighbors. It's a case that tests the power of California housing officials to set limits on...
foxla.com
Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack
LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help
This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
surfcityusa.com
Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers
Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Irvine To Consider Booting Controversial Asphalt Factory
Irvine city leaders are set to choose how they plan to shut down the All American Asphalt plant on the north edge of the city Tuesday night. It comes after years of requests from residents and is expected to cost at least $50 million. The factory has been one of...
