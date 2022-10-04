ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

sanclementetimes.com

Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
vegoutmag.com

Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend

The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
COSTA MESA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Interim city manager quells rumors of early resignation

DOWNEY - Interim City Manager Mark Scott has not put in his resignation, contrary to startling rumors that have circulated over the last few weeks. According to Scott, he may have inadvertently started the rumors himself when – in a moment of frustration over his commute and the many changes currently occurring in the city – he sent an email to the City Council implying that the city should potentially look for a new interim city manager.
DOWNEY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton School Board Candidates Answer Questions on Local Issues

Each Fullerton School Board candidate was invited to participate in this traditional feature to help residents get to know the candidates. Below are the candidates running for Trustee Area 4, and their answers to our questions. What motivated you to run for school board? What strengths/experience will you bring to...
FULLERTON, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orange County, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orange County as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
#Volunteers
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove

Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack

LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help

This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
FULLERTON, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

