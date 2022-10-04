North Korea fired two missiles east toward the sea, the seventh round of weapons tests the government has performed in the last two weeks. This comes on the heels of the U.S. and South Korea completing their own round of naval drills after North Korea warned the U.S. against that. Although U.S. and South Korean officials have claimed they have no intention to attack North Korea, the north’s government reportedly views the drills as a preemptive rehearsal and attack. The relationship between North Korea and the U.S. appears to continue dissolving, as North Korea’s government has set a record-breaking pace of weapon tests in the last year.Read more at The Daily Beast.

