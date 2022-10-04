ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and last week announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.
SFGate

Russia adds popular rapper, writer to "foreign agent" list

The Russian government on Friday designated a chart-topping rapper as a “foreign agent,”a label that has been widely seen as part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critical voices. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to the justice ministry's “foreign agent” list alongside Dmitry Glukhovsky, a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian assailant late Saturday opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem seriously wounding two people, Israeli authorities said, hours after a pair of Palestinian teenagers were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. It was the...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Fires Two Missiles Into Sea as Tensions with U.S. Simmer

North Korea fired two missiles east toward the sea, the seventh round of weapons tests the government has performed in the last two weeks. This comes on the heels of the U.S. and South Korea completing their own round of naval drills after North Korea warned the U.S. against that. Although U.S. and South Korean officials have claimed they have no intention to attack North Korea, the north’s government reportedly views the drills as a preemptive rehearsal and attack. The relationship between North Korea and the U.S. appears to continue dissolving, as North Korea’s government has set a record-breaking pace of weapon tests in the last year.Read more at The Daily Beast.
SFGate

Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. Montenegro's 10th pride event was dubbed “No more buts," reflecting demands that more be done to stem...
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
SFGate

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
SFGate

Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A day after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties praised the work of her fellow laureates but cautioned against lumping the three together in a Cold War-like narrative.
SFGate

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships.
SFGate

North Korea says US carrier's return aggravates tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.
