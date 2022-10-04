Read full article on original website
kogt.com
VHS Homecoming Court
Vidor High School has announced its homecoming court for 2022. The Pirates celebrate Homecoming Oct. 21 when they host Livingston.
therecordlive.com
Bears lose at Vidor
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Vidor Pirates played their opening district game on Friday night in Vidor. The Pirates played a near flawless second half to beat the Bears 36-29 at Ivan Croak Field. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-3, 0-1) used a late rally in the second quarter to tie the...
Who’s Going to Win Tonight’s Showdown Between Hemphill vs Newton?
Friday night will mark the 9th straight year that Hemphill has faced off against the mighty Newton Eagles in a district football game. In the last eight meetings, the Eagles have won these showdowns convincingly. In fact, the closest game between the two happened last year when Newton won 52-22. Over their last 8 meetings, the average margin of victory has been 46+ points.
12newsnow.com
West Brook comes up short, Legacy picks up win in Thursday night action
BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 7 of the high school football season got an early start for our area with a pair of games being played in Beaumont. In 21-6A West Brook welcomed Humble to Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium for homecoming. After a scoreless first quarter, the Bruins and Wildcats...
kogt.com
Angel Carol Bock
Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
Port Arthur News
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
Bridge City ISD superintendent shares timeline for new middle school building, CTE facility
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Since the passage of a Bridge City Independent School District bond in May 2022, the school board has been hard at work to figure out a timeline. The bond promises a new and improved middle school building and a career and technical education facility. Superintendent...
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
therecordlive.com
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange
Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
therecordlive.com
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, Orange
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
12newsnow.com
Junior League of Beaumont reveals their 2023 'Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas' lineup
This is an annual event to help raise money for the community. 2023 will be their 7th year hosting this fundraiser. There are 16 contestants.
kjas.com
If you’re going to the Jasper at Bridge City football game, you must buy tickets online
KJAS News learned on Thursday that those who plan to attend the Jasper at Bridge City football game on Friday night must purchase tickets online, for there will be no tickets sold at the gate. Tickets are $4.00 and $6.00 each and you must use a Visa, MasterCard, American Express,...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
therecordlive.com
Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
therecordlive.com
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
