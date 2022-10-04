ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

kogt.com

VHS Homecoming Court

Vidor High School has announced its homecoming court for 2022. The Pirates celebrate Homecoming Oct. 21 when they host Livingston.
VIDOR, TX
therecordlive.com

Bears lose at Vidor

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Vidor Pirates played their opening district game on Friday night in Vidor. The Pirates played a near flawless second half to beat the Bears 36-29 at Ivan Croak Field. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-3, 0-1) used a late rally in the second quarter to tie the...
VIDOR, TX
KICKS 105

Who’s Going to Win Tonight’s Showdown Between Hemphill vs Newton?

Friday night will mark the 9th straight year that Hemphill has faced off against the mighty Newton Eagles in a district football game. In the last eight meetings, the Eagles have won these showdowns convincingly. In fact, the closest game between the two happened last year when Newton won 52-22. Over their last 8 meetings, the average margin of victory has been 46+ points.
HEMPHILL, TX
Orangefield, TX
kogt.com

Angel Carol Bock

Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
NEDERLAND, TX
Kaitlyn
therecordlive.com

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
therecordlive.com

Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange

Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, Orange

Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober

People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
ORANGE, TX

