'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
therecordlive.com
Shirley Dale LaChance, 75, formerly of Orange
Shirley Dale LaChance, age 75 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Service to honor Shirley’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Pine Island Cemetery, in Simpson, Louisiana. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
12newsnow.com
Junior League of Beaumont reveals their 2023 'Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas' lineup
This is an annual event to help raise money for the community. 2023 will be their 7th year hosting this fundraiser. There are 16 contestants.
KFDM-TV
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
Port Arthur News
Woman killed in Port Neches identified as daughter of another shooting victim; suspect also named
PORT NECHES — Authorities have identified those killed in a violent encounter late Wednesday night in Port Neches. Chief of Police Paul Lemoine said the deceased victim from the shooting is 29-year-old Laurie Marie Frederick of Port Neches. The deceased suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Dunigan Burdine...
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
therecordlive.com
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, Orange
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Gary Wheeler. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
KFDM-TV
Barn owner says whoever set fire that killed 7 horses should "burn in hell"
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of a devastating fire that destroyed a barn and killed seven horses. The owner of the barn tells KFDM/Fox 4 the fire broke out late Tuesday night in his barn on Downs Road near Tyrrell Park. "Worst...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
therecordlive.com
WOS senior pays tribute to cops
Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
kjas.com
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
