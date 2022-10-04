ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Christian#Hog#Columbanus Motor Sports
therecordlive.com

Shirley Dale LaChance, 75, formerly of Orange

Shirley Dale LaChance, age 75 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Service to honor Shirley’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Pine Island Cemetery, in Simpson, Louisiana. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
LUMBERTON, TX
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
therecordlive.com

Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, Orange

Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Gary Wheeler. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

WOS senior pays tribute to cops

Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy