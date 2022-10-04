ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecordlive.com

Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Angel Carol Bock

Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
kogt.com

VHS Homecoming Court

Vidor High School has announced its homecoming court for 2022. The Pirates celebrate Homecoming Oct. 21 when they host Livingston.
VIDOR, TX
MySanAntonio

Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#A Beautiful Day#Pumpkin#Linus K12#Linus High School#Orangetober Fest
MySanAntonio

Local Tex-Mex restaurant joins Willy Burger family

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nederland Tex-Mex restaurant Taco Rey is joining the Willy Burger and Crown Pizza family. The Neches Restaurant group added Taco Rey to its group of restaurants, but it will still remain under the ownership of John Collazo, Jr., according to a news release.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
12NewsNow

Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange

Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Search Warrant Nets Three Arrests

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
VIDOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy