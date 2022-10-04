Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
Orange Leader
Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting for a...
kogt.com
Angel Carol Bock
Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
kogt.com
VHS Homecoming Court
Vidor High School has announced its homecoming court for 2022. The Pirates celebrate Homecoming Oct. 21 when they host Livingston.
12newsnow.com
Junior League of Beaumont reveals their 2023 'Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas' lineup
This is an annual event to help raise money for the community. 2023 will be their 7th year hosting this fundraiser. There are 16 contestants.
MySanAntonio
Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
Port Arthur News
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
MySanAntonio
Local Tex-Mex restaurant joins Willy Burger family
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nederland Tex-Mex restaurant Taco Rey is joining the Willy Burger and Crown Pizza family. The Neches Restaurant group added Taco Rey to its group of restaurants, but it will still remain under the ownership of John Collazo, Jr., according to a news release.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
'It's a tragedy' : 7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in the south end of Beaumont Tuesday night. Beaumont Fire Department responded to a barn fire Tuesday, October 4, 2022 around 11 p.m. near Tyrrell Park, according to Captain Wheat from the Beaumont Fire Department. It happened at...
Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
kjas.com
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
therecordlive.com
Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange
Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
kogt.com
Search Warrant Nets Three Arrests
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 7:00pm, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, Orange County Criminal Investigation Division and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.
