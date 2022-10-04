Read full article on original website
Related
caughtinsouthie.com
520 E 8th, South Boston
Completely renovated in 2022 – this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family home packs a punch! As you enter you are greeted with an open concept first floor flooded with light that offers a flexible layout. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets, waterfall quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. In the rear is a dedicated dining room that leads to a deck and a fully fenced-in yard complete with a patio and pet-friendly turf. Rounding out the first floor is a half bath with built-in full-sized laundry. The second floor boasts 2 ensuite bedrooms with custom baths outfitted with marble tile. Brand new plumbing, electrical, high-efficiency 2-Zone HVAC system, exterior siding, and front steps. Plentiful storage in the attic and basement. Just one block from the beach and close to public transportation. Conveniently located near bustling East Broadway’s retail, restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores. A great condo alternative that is move-in ready!
caughtinsouthie.com
21 Wormwood Street, Unit 316-318
Seaport stunner in one of the most coveted enclaves of Boston! Perfectly located near world-class restaurants, shopping, and new green space and parks. This expansive and rarely available quintessential brick-and-beam home has been updated and meticulously maintained. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (including a primary suite), spread out over almost 1800 square feet. The open concept kitchen, living and dining space makes this perfect for gatherings and entertaining. The kitchen features a 10 ft island, sleek cabinetry, quartz counters, under-cabinet lighting, and a beverage fridge. Hardwood flooring throughout with the modern conveniences of central AC/heat & in-unit laundry. Soaring ceilings, garage parking, private outdoor space w/ gas line, abundant closets/storage throughout. High owner occupancy and professionally managed. Pride of ownership is evident the minute you step foot into 21 Wormwood – a coveted building waiting for you to call it home!
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
baystatebanner.com
Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston
There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
Dorchester Reporter
Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods
Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
wgbh.org
Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination
Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
Tufts Daily
Families face eviction from property near GLX
Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.
Hey, BTD, what happened to our street cleaning day “deal”?
We all know how “challenging” street cleaning can be. If you’re parked on the side of the street that’s getting cleaned, you have to move your car or you risk getting a ticket and/or towed. With that being said (or rather, written) finding a parking spot in the neighborhood can be nearly impossible on street cleaning day since half the cars are in the same boat – they need to find a spot to make way for the street cleaner.
nbcboston.com
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
universalhub.com
Bank held up on Boylston Street in the Back Bay
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
Atlas Obscura
Wright's Tower
Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
WCVB
Man with rifle discovered at Massachusetts Amazon facility under construction
REVERE, Mass. — A 41-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after first responders received a report of an armed man on an Amazon property that is still under construction. Revere police responded to the facility located at the old Showcase Cinemas at 565 Squire Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass
“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
Comments / 0