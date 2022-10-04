Read full article on original website
Has web3 failed in its vision? CoDeTech thinks so & the solution is Core Blockchain – SlateCast #24
In the latest episode of SlateCast, Akiba spoke with the CEO of CoDeTech about the future of blockchain technology. CoDeTech is a futuristic web3 company that doesn’t think web3 is good enough. Commenting on Ethereum’s current status as an example, CoDeTech‘s CEO, Ockert “Okkie” Loubser, said:
What does The Merge mean for NFTs?
The Merge changed Ethereum’s consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. That means no more mining (computational calculations to solve an algorithm) to generate new blocks with transactions. Instead, the new blocks are proposed by network validators: participants that lock an amount of the network’s token (in this case, ETH) to be eligible to be chosen.
Ethereum Classic’s Twitter account repurposed for Ergo
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) Twitter account with over 670,000 followers was repurposed into a new account for rival proof-of-work network Ergo (ERG) on Oct. 6. Hoskinson had control of ETC’s former Twitter account. ETC Cooperative executive director Bob Summerville revealed what transpired in a new Twitter thread. According to...
Number of active Ethereum users increased 36% in Q3 despite bear market
Ethereum saw a significant increase in the number of unique users on its network in the third quarter. Data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum gained over 4.5 million new active users in the third quarter. The growth breaks the trend of steady decline in users the network has been facing since the fourth quarter of 2021 when ETH’s price rose to its all-time high of $4,890.
Mt. Gox exchange releases guideline for BTC repayment
Bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has released procedures for creditors to register their payment details for the subsequent release of their BTC locked for over eight years. Mt. Gox was a Japanese-based exchange that lost over 850,000 BTC in a 2011 hack. Ten years later in Nov. 2021, the exchange released a “Rehabilitation Plan” to return some 137,000 BTC to investors.
Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York, United States, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire — Cozies, an immersive community-driven movement promoting a “Cozy” culture of living, has...
H.E. Justin Sun Spoke at TOKEN2049
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire — H.E. Justin Sun, founder of TRON and the Permanent Representative of Grenada to the...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin up 22% vs crypto stocks; Russia blocks OKX; US, EU set to discuss crypto regulation
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 5 includes SEC opposing third parties seeking to defend Ripple, Do Kwon describing news of a $40 million crypto freeze as falsehood, and SWIFT showing CBDCs, tokenized assets can be integrated into the global financial system. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Two firms I-Remit...
Visa, FTX team up to offer debit cards in 40 countries
Global payment processor Visa has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to offer its debit card service to customers in over 40 countries. The partnership will enable FTX customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat, by simply linking the Visa card directly to their custodial account. Visa and FTX will complete the conversion process in the backend.
Decentraland dispute claims its virtual world platform is a ghost town
In response to a CryptoSlate article published on Oct. 6, Decentraland has disputed the claim that its virtual world platform is a ghost town. The claims were made based on data from DappRadar, and tweeted by Cyber Samurai CEO @0x_shake, who posted that Decentraland “has 30 Daily Active Users (DAUs).” He further commented that the low number of DAUs is inconsistent with a project with a $1.2 billion market cap.
