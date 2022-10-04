ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The steady downpour of rain appeared to have but slight effect upon the attendance at Carnegie Music Hall last evening, when Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, supported by Joseph H. Choate, Seth Low, Elihu Root, half a score of other prominent Republicans and a full score of Rough Riders in their distinctive uniforms, opened his campaign as a candidate for the office of governor of New York State. The building was early filled with an enthusiastic audience which had come prepared to cheer upon the slightest provocation, and which carried out its intentions just a long as throats made hoarse by a longer or shorter wait in the wet streets permitted.”

