Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

qchron.com

Jamaica school named for former mayor Dinkins

Borough and citywide officials joined students and faculty from PS 48 in Jamaica on Thursday to name the building after the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins. The school, located at 108-29 155 St., will now be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. Mayor Adams...
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, October 6, 2022

DISTRICTING COMMISSION VOTES 13-1 IN FAVOR OF NEWLY-DRAWN CITY COUNCIL MAPS: The New York City Districting Commission today voted 13-1 today to submit the 51 newly drawn City Council district maps to the City Council. The challenge in drawing these plans this year was determined to be the city’s explosive population growth to 8.8 million according to the 2020 Census: the city grew by 630,000 people – the equivalent of the entire population of the city of Memphis.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Grace Rauh named executive director of 5BORO Institute

On Tuesday, the 5BORO Institute, a think tank dedicated to advancing equitable and creative solutions to challenging issues in the city, announced that Grace Rauh is the nonprofit’s first executive director. 5BORO’s immediate agenda advocates for stronger mental health infrastructure in the city, as day care as a means...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC

With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

October 6: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The steady downpour of rain appeared to have but slight effect upon the attendance at Carnegie Music Hall last evening, when Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, supported by Joseph H. Choate, Seth Low, Elihu Root, half a score of other prominent Republicans and a full score of Rough Riders in their distinctive uniforms, opened his campaign as a candidate for the office of governor of New York State. The building was early filled with an enthusiastic audience which had come prepared to cheer upon the slightest provocation, and which carried out its intentions just a long as throats made hoarse by a longer or shorter wait in the wet streets permitted.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

IN THE NABES: Exemplary association, founded 1910, faces busy October

EDITORS’ NOTE: In Brooklyn Heights, the first official Landmark District in New York City, most people feel their neighborhood association is the epitome. Organized in 1910, the Brooklyn Heights Association (BHA) has fostered or initiated every urban improvement that ever occurred in the Heights. As an organization, it also serves as a conservator and watchdog over retention of quality of life, as well as the family-centric persona that generations of Brooklynites love about the Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Politics
therealdeal.com

Pol who killed Harlem project could face primary challenge

For developers and housing advocates lamenting the prospect of 10 years without an upzoning in Harlem, there is now hope. Assembly member Inez Dickens, who represented Harlem on the City Council from 2006 to 2016, is considering challenging incumbent Kristin Richardson Jordan in next year’s Democratic primary, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
BROOKLYN, NY
nyfoundling.org

Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care

The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

