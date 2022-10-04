Read full article on original website
qchron.com
Jamaica school named for former mayor Dinkins
Borough and citywide officials joined students and faculty from PS 48 in Jamaica on Thursday to name the building after the city’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins. The school, located at 108-29 155 St., will now be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. Mayor Adams...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, October 6, 2022
DISTRICTING COMMISSION VOTES 13-1 IN FAVOR OF NEWLY-DRAWN CITY COUNCIL MAPS: The New York City Districting Commission today voted 13-1 today to submit the 51 newly drawn City Council district maps to the City Council. The challenge in drawing these plans this year was determined to be the city’s explosive population growth to 8.8 million according to the 2020 Census: the city grew by 630,000 people – the equivalent of the entire population of the city of Memphis.
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
Al Taylor, Inez Dickens among many names looking to unseat Kristin Richardson Jordan in 2023
Assembly Member Inez Dickens isn’t the only one considering a 2023 run against New York City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan – neighboring Assembly Member Al Taylor is also making calls. And criminal justice advocate Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five is also rumored to be thinking about a run.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Grace Rauh named executive director of 5BORO Institute
On Tuesday, the 5BORO Institute, a think tank dedicated to advancing equitable and creative solutions to challenging issues in the city, announced that Grace Rauh is the nonprofit’s first executive director. 5BORO’s immediate agenda advocates for stronger mental health infrastructure in the city, as day care as a means...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City brass net over $21 million in retirement payouts for workaholic tendencies
The City of New York paid $21 million in 2021 to high-ranking city officials who stockpiled sick, vacation, and comp days over decades of service before retirement, data obtained by THE CITY reveals. Veteran heads at some of the city’s uniformed agencies — including police, fire and correction departments —...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul activating National Guard for NYC migrant 'relief center': Report
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly set to activate the National Guard to assist with the logistics of a tent city being set up in New York City for immigrants. Hochul moved to mobilize a unit of 100 reservists to New York City to assist Mayor Eric Adams for "logistical and operational" support, according to a report from the New York Post. The National Guard is reportedly recruiting reservists partially based on how well they speak Spanish.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
October 6: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The steady downpour of rain appeared to have but slight effect upon the attendance at Carnegie Music Hall last evening, when Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, supported by Joseph H. Choate, Seth Low, Elihu Root, half a score of other prominent Republicans and a full score of Rough Riders in their distinctive uniforms, opened his campaign as a candidate for the office of governor of New York State. The building was early filled with an enthusiastic audience which had come prepared to cheer upon the slightest provocation, and which carried out its intentions just a long as throats made hoarse by a longer or shorter wait in the wet streets permitted.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
IN THE NABES: Exemplary association, founded 1910, faces busy October
EDITORS’ NOTE: In Brooklyn Heights, the first official Landmark District in New York City, most people feel their neighborhood association is the epitome. Organized in 1910, the Brooklyn Heights Association (BHA) has fostered or initiated every urban improvement that ever occurred in the Heights. As an organization, it also serves as a conservator and watchdog over retention of quality of life, as well as the family-centric persona that generations of Brooklynites love about the Heights.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
californiaexaminer.net
Parents Of Slain FDNY Paramedic Confront Mayor Adams At Daughter’s Wake
At their daughter’s wake on Monday, the parents of the FDNY paramedic who was killed in a stabbing in Queens approached Mayor Eric Adams and urged that he do something about the city’s escalating crime epidemic. Outside the Commack Abbey Funeral Home, where Frank and Catherine Fuocco were...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC
Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to...
therealdeal.com
Pol who killed Harlem project could face primary challenge
For developers and housing advocates lamenting the prospect of 10 years without an upzoning in Harlem, there is now hope. Assembly member Inez Dickens, who represented Harlem on the City Council from 2006 to 2016, is considering challenging incumbent Kristin Richardson Jordan in next year’s Democratic primary, the New York Post reported.
nypressnews.com
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy, has unusual NYPD security detail
Philip Banks, Mayor Adams’ public safety deputy in City Hall, has an NYPD security detail chauffeuring him around town — an unusual use of police resources for someone in his position, law enforcement sources told the Daily News. NYPD security details are generally reserved for citywide elected officials...
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care
The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
Police search for suspects in string of burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens
In all, police say they've gotten away with more than $43,000 in cash, and tens of thousands more in stolen items. They even took one victim's dog.
