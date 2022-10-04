ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Port Arthur News

TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses

Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Shirley Dale LaChance, 75, formerly of Orange

Shirley Dale LaChance, age 75 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Service to honor Shirley’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Pine Island Cemetery, in Simpson, Louisiana. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
therecordlive.com

Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
MySanAntonio

Local Tex-Mex restaurant joins Willy Burger family

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nederland Tex-Mex restaurant Taco Rey is joining the Willy Burger and Crown Pizza family. The Neches Restaurant group added Taco Rey to its group of restaurants, but it will still remain under the ownership of John Collazo, Jr., according to a news release.
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

EMS worker suing City of Beaumont, says he and his colleagues deserve more benefits

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont EMS worker is taking legal action and suing the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. Caleb Fenter is an employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue. He claims that when the City of Beaumont moved the EMS division into the Beaumont Fire Department in 2021, he and his colleagues should have been sworn in as civil service employees.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange

Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

