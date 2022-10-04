Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Port Arthur News
TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
therecordlive.com
Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
therecordlive.com
Shirley Dale LaChance, 75, formerly of Orange
Shirley Dale LaChance, age 75 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Service to honor Shirley’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Pine Island Cemetery, in Simpson, Louisiana. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
therecordlive.com
Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
Port Arthur News
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
MySanAntonio
Local Tex-Mex restaurant joins Willy Burger family
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nederland Tex-Mex restaurant Taco Rey is joining the Willy Burger and Crown Pizza family. The Neches Restaurant group added Taco Rey to its group of restaurants, but it will still remain under the ownership of John Collazo, Jr., according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police chief reassures public that shooting at Rogers Park was isolated incident
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont police chief is reassuring the public that a shooting at Rogers Park was an 'isolated incident" and should not cause people to avoid the park and the upcoming Oktoberfest on Saturday. On Wednesday night, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has the...
EMS worker suing City of Beaumont, says he and his colleagues deserve more benefits
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont EMS worker is taking legal action and suing the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. Caleb Fenter is an employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue. He claims that when the City of Beaumont moved the EMS division into the Beaumont Fire Department in 2021, he and his colleagues should have been sworn in as civil service employees.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
therecordlive.com
Sharon Moore McCabe, 55, Orange
Sharon Moore McCabe, age 55 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home. Sharon was born on February 26, 1967 in Orange, Texas...
kjas.com
If you’re going to the Jasper at Bridge City football game, you must buy tickets online
KJAS News learned on Thursday that those who plan to attend the Jasper at Bridge City football game on Friday night must purchase tickets online, for there will be no tickets sold at the gate. Tickets are $4.00 and $6.00 each and you must use a Visa, MasterCard, American Express,...
therecordlive.com
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
12newsnow.com
Kirbyville woman struck by own vehicle while checking mail, taken by air ambulance for treatment
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash north of Kirbyville. It happened at a home along FM 252 just south of County Road 509 Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 1:40 p.m., a 2019 Nissan pulled into a private...
Comments / 0