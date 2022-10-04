EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team won its fourth consecutive PSAC East match as the Warriors swept Millersville on Saturday afternoon inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. ESU moves to 12-8 on the season, 6-1 in the PSAC East and earn their third straight win over the Marauders, who slip to 12-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO