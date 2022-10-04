Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Falls at Kutztown, 3-2
KUTZTOWN – Despite scoring the opening goal, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team fell short at Kutztown, 3-2, on Saturday evening at Keystone Field. The Warriors drop to 7-3-2 on the season and 5-3-2 in the PSAC East, while the Golden Bears improve to 7-2-3 overall and 6-2-2 in the conference.
Men’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Tie at Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. V. – Despite the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team holding a significant advantage in shots, the Warriors and Shepherd battled to a scoreless tie on Saturday afternoon at the SU Soccer Complex. Recording their first tie of the season, the Warriors go to 5-7-1 overall and...
Volleyball Downs Millersville for Fourth Consecutive Victory
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team won its fourth consecutive PSAC East match as the Warriors swept Millersville on Saturday afternoon inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. ESU moves to 12-8 on the season, 6-1 in the PSAC East and earn their third straight win over the Marauders, who slip to 12-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
Catalan and Passmore Compete at 2022 PSAC Individual Championships
BLOOMSBURG – Freshman Montana Catalan. Samantha Passmore represented the East Stroudsburg University women's tennis at the 2022 PSAC Individual Championships hosted by Bloomsburg on Saturday at the Burt Reese Tennis Courts. How It Happened – Doubles. - Gabriela del Val del Toro / Nuria Martin Lopez (Slippery Rock)...
East Stroudsburg (7-3-2, 5-3-2)-VS-Kutztown (7-2-3, 6-2-3)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock ESU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score KUTZ Score Play. 00:00 Clarkson, Emmy at goalie for East Stroudsburg. 02:10 Corner kick [02:10]. 04:02 Offside against Kutztown. 06:54 Shot by KUTZ Rossetti, Isabella, out left. 07:58 Foul on Schooley, Natalie. 11:38...
Warriors Comeback Bid Falls Just Short at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Trailing 20-0 in the second half, the East Stroudsburg University football team came back to cut the deficit to a single possession following redshirt sophomore quarerback Aaron Tobias' first two career touchdown passes, but ultimately fell to Millersville, 20-14, on Saturday afternoon at Biemesder Stadium. With...
Women’s Golf Postpones Sunday’s Match Against Lock Haven
EAST STROUDSBURG - The East Stroudsburg University women's golf team has announced the postponement of their match against Lock Haven on Sunday at Glen Brook Golf Club. There is no make-up date at this time. For all the latest news and information regarding schedule changes, please be sure to visit...
