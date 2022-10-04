Read full article on original website
Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
Harvest Dinner Time Dinner at St. Paul Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1155 W. Roundbunch Bridge City has served our community for over 50 years. We have been unable to have out Harvest Dinner for several years now. This year it will be held Wednesday, November 2, from 11A.M. till 2P.M. The dinners will remain $10 which...
Jerry Allen Ihle, 75, Orange
Jerry Allen Ihle, 75, of Orange, passed away on October 1, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 29, 1946, he was the son of George Donald Ihle and Vera Francis Ihle. Jerry worked as an Ironworker for the Local Union #135. He was huge animal lover and outdoorsman. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Jerry was also a bareback bull rider well into his fifties.
Bears lose at Vidor
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Vidor Pirates played their opening district game on Friday night in Vidor. The Pirates played a near flawless second half to beat the Bears 36-29 at Ivan Croak Field. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-3, 0-1) used a late rally in the second quarter to tie the...
