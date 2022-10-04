Jerry Allen Ihle, 75, of Orange, passed away on October 1, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 29, 1946, he was the son of George Donald Ihle and Vera Francis Ihle. Jerry worked as an Ironworker for the Local Union #135. He was huge animal lover and outdoorsman. He also enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Jerry was also a bareback bull rider well into his fifties.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO