Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials
If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including popular earbuds for just $20
You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.
Walmart’s 50+ deals are bonkers all weekend long — save over 40%!
There may be a brisk nip in the air, but Walmart's sales are still hot! Now's the best time to shop for home, tech and everything else you'll want for fall and winter nesting. The retailer's just dropped a ton of incredible discounts, from headphones and vacuums to TVs and home goods — with lots in the fashion and beauty sections as well.
This Amazon best-seller is perfect for the cat mom in your life
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Claw marks on wood, snags in the fabric of your couch and little cat paws stuck in half-destroyed blankets. These are the telltale signs of a cat owner who does not yet have a scratching post.
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
Amazon is having a massive sale on Renpho massagers — save up to 70%, today only
Got muscle aches and pains? Amazon has a solution: the retail giant is having a massive sale on popular massagers from Renpho. Yep, that means you can get a heated foot massager, eye massage and the massage gun Amazon shoppers just can't get enough of. It's a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain. Right now it's just $76 with the on-page coupon (down from $250), which saves you from the added tension caused by spending a lot of money.
Try these TikTok approved organization solutions to maximize space
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. TikTokers love to share tips for simplifying your life. Certain products like this clear plastic cable organizer have won the approval of popular influencers who tried them out and saw firsthand how well they work. As these products go viral, more people add them to their carts and the positive reviews on Amazon keep adding up.
Don't miss the chance to upgrade your kitchen before Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Does the thought of Prime Day shopping get you super excited every year? If so, now is your second chance in 2022 to snag some amazing deals during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale — starting on October 11th. No need to wait until then, though. The online retailer is kicking off the event with a slue of pre-sale discounts you can take advantage of right now. Check out the savings on these top kitchen essentials to get a head start on the shopping frenzy.
Score on tons of smart storage solutions ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. If you’re looking to bring more structure and organization into your day-to-day, now is a perfect time. Amazon is hosting a huge Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12 and a bunch of must-have storage items are already available at a reduced price. Read on for our round-up of some of the best organization essentials for your home that are on sale now.
If you buy just one early Prime Day deal, make it the Echo Dot — it’s $25 (50% off!)
If you only treat yourself to one early Prime Day deal, make it the Echo Dot. The price of this brilliant smart-home speaker is unbelievable: just $25 — that's 50% off. This item is so essential — and so beloved — that it's earned a five-star rating from nearly 450,000 reviewers! Normally priced at $50, the Echo Dot is a small but mighty speaker that can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more. Alexa is included, of course, and you can always ask her for the latest news, weather and sports updates.
