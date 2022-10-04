ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

theScore

U.S. star Rapinoe pleads for change after 'horrifying' abuse report

London, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - US star Megan Rapinoe has urged football authorities to use the "horrifying" revelations of systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in the American domestic women's game as a catalyst for change. A report published by former US attorney general Sally Yates earlier this week featured...
FIFA
theScore

Portland fires two executives named in U.S. soccer abuse report

Los Angeles, Oct 5, 2022 (AFP) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns on Wednesday sacked two executives named in the devastating report which detailed systemic abuse in US women's soccer. In a statement, Portland said president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business operations Mike Golub had both been...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Protect the players’ – England and USWNT show solidarity before friendly

England and the U.S. women’s national team came together to recognize the continuing impact of the Yates report prior to Friday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium. On Monday, the results of Sally Yates’ investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer was released, with a host of new details about abusive coaches and enablers at the highest levels of the game in the U.S. In front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley, both teams posed in front of a banner that read “Protect The Players” prior to the game. Players on both teams also wore teal armbands to stand in solidarity...
SOCCER
ESPN

USWNT's Lindsey Horan: Hard to feel proud of time with Portland Thorns

United States attacker Lindsey Horan said it was hard to feel proud of her time with the Portland Thorns after reading the Yates report detailing abuse and misconduct in the NWSL and women's professional soccer. The report, which was commissioned by U.S. Soccer and released on Monday, described a league...
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

Chelsea cruise past Wolves to maintain revival under Potter

London, Oct 8, 2022 (AFP) - Chelsea maintained their revival under Graham Potter as goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic inspired a 3-0 win against struggling Wolves on Saturday. Havertz and Pulisic finished off assists from the impressive Mason Mount before Albania striker Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

MLS, Liga MX unveil World Cup-style format for Leagues Cup in 2023

New York, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - Forty-seven teams from Major League Soccer and Liga-MX will take part in a month-long World Cup-style tournament in 2023, the two leagues announced on Thursday. A statement from MLS and Liga-MX said the Leagues Cup will take place in the midst of the...
MLS
theScore

Report: USA Basketball interested in Embiid

USA Basketball is interested in recruiting Joel Embiid and hopes to beat out France for his international services, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. The Philadelphia 76ers star is eligible to play for the United States after recently obtaining American citizenship. Embiid also became a French citizen in July, and...
NBA

