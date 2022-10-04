Read full article on original website
U.S. star Rapinoe pleads for change after 'horrifying' abuse report
London, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - US star Megan Rapinoe has urged football authorities to use the "horrifying" revelations of systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in the American domestic women's game as a catalyst for change. A report published by former US attorney general Sally Yates earlier this week featured...
Portland fires two executives named in U.S. soccer abuse report
Los Angeles, Oct 5, 2022 (AFP) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns on Wednesday sacked two executives named in the devastating report which detailed systemic abuse in US women's soccer. In a statement, Portland said president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business operations Mike Golub had both been...
‘Protect the players’ – England and USWNT show solidarity before friendly
England and the U.S. women’s national team came together to recognize the continuing impact of the Yates report prior to Friday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium. On Monday, the results of Sally Yates’ investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer was released, with a host of new details about abusive coaches and enablers at the highest levels of the game in the U.S. In front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley, both teams posed in front of a banner that read “Protect The Players” prior to the game. Players on both teams also wore teal armbands to stand in solidarity...
Megan Rapinoe says owners of Thorns, Red Stars 'need to be gone' after report on NWSL abuse
Report by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed pervasive and systemic abuse in NWSL.
USWNT's Lindsey Horan: Hard to feel proud of time with Portland Thorns
United States attacker Lindsey Horan said it was hard to feel proud of her time with the Portland Thorns after reading the Yates report detailing abuse and misconduct in the NWSL and women's professional soccer. The report, which was commissioned by U.S. Soccer and released on Monday, described a league...
3 new misconduct cases in women's soccer emerge after release of abuse report, US Soccer president says
At least three new cases of misconduct have emerged since the release of a report alleging systemic abuse within women's professional soccer, US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said Friday.
Chelsea cruise past Wolves to maintain revival under Potter
London, Oct 8, 2022 (AFP) - Chelsea maintained their revival under Graham Potter as goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic inspired a 3-0 win against struggling Wolves on Saturday. Havertz and Pulisic finished off assists from the impressive Mason Mount before Albania striker Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea...
Club owners need to 'protect' English game, says Leeds United co-owner Paraag Marathe
Leeds' American vice-chairman says English football is so "special, unique and rare", so club owners need to be respectful of that and "protect it". The Elland Road club are one of 10 in the Premier League to be owned or part-owned by Americans. Gary Neville has called US investment in...
MLS, Liga MX unveil World Cup-style format for Leagues Cup in 2023
New York, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - Forty-seven teams from Major League Soccer and Liga-MX will take part in a month-long World Cup-style tournament in 2023, the two leagues announced on Thursday. A statement from MLS and Liga-MX said the Leagues Cup will take place in the midst of the...
Report: USA Basketball interested in Embiid
USA Basketball is interested in recruiting Joel Embiid and hopes to beat out France for his international services, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. The Philadelphia 76ers star is eligible to play for the United States after recently obtaining American citizenship. Embiid also became a French citizen in July, and...
