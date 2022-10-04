England and the U.S. women’s national team came together to recognize the continuing impact of the Yates report prior to Friday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium. On Monday, the results of Sally Yates’ investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer was released, with a host of new details about abusive coaches and enablers at the highest levels of the game in the U.S. In front of a sold-out crowd at Wembley, both teams posed in front of a banner that read “Protect The Players” prior to the game. Players on both teams also wore teal armbands to stand in solidarity...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO