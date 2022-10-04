ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

247Sports

Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll

One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages

It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

247Sports

