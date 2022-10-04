ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
Tutu Atwell

