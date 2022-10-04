Read full article on original website
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Photo shows Raiders owner Mark Davis eating at In-N-Out — just like the rest of us
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a net worth of at least hundreds of millions of dollars. However, even Davis isn’t too rich to enjoy a fast-food favorite for many living on the West Coast. Davis, the owner of $5.1 billion-worth Raiders, was seen eating at a Las Vegas In-N-Out, […]
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Message For Raiders
Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs might've had Week 5 circled when the NFL schedule released. At the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' "Sights & Sounds" video from Sunday night's win, the former MVP could be heard saying, "Make sure y'all come ready this next week, y'all know who's coming to town."
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Las Vegas Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders need all of the help they can get on offense to go stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. To that end, they're adding some help at wide receiver. On Friday, sports agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced that the Raiders are signing...
Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
Las Vegas Raiders Get Big Offensive Boost At Practice This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key offensive player return to practice this Thursday. That player is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow, the Clemson product, has missed two games while being in concussion protocol. He's since passed all the required tests. Renfrow was a full ...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 5 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
The 49ers need Jimmy Garoppolo to throw George Kittle the damn ball
Jimmy Garoppolo is at his best when he's targeting George Kittle. The Niners need that to happen far more often.
Silas Demary Jr., 4-star combo guard, commits to USC Trojans
Combine Academy (North Carolina) combo guard Silas Demary Jr. racked up double-digit offers during the recruiting process. Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wake Forest were just some of the schools to extend him a scholarship. On ...
