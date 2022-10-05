ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana

The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

‘Singo For A Cause’ October 17 In Texarkana

Chambers Home Health and Hospice presents 'Singo For A Cause' on October 17 at 6:30 in Texarkana. This is the first Singo event put on by Chambers Home Health and Hospice, it promises to be a good time, and has some fantastic prizes you can win. If you are curious...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town

The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
