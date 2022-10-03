Read full article on original website
Related
NYC declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from Texas and other southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — Multiple cars caught fire Thursday at a recycling yard in southwest Houston. The fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles across the Houston area. This happened at the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Homles Road near Highway 288. Houston Fire Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Beto O'Rourke sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during college tour in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Houston Thursday for his "college tour," where his goal is to grab the attention of the state's young adults ahead of the November election. After speaking to students at Rice University, O'Rourke sat down with KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon...
KHOU
DPS trooper investigated for her response to school shooting hired and fired by Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas — One of the Texas state troopers being investigated for her response to the Uvalde school shooting was hired by Uvalde CISD to protect children. A day after CNN first reported the story, the district announced Crimson Elizondo had been fired. "We are deeply distressed by the...
KHOU
VERIFY: Can law enforcement officers legally wear uniforms in campaign ads? It depends
HOUSTON — With elections just weeks away, political ads are popping up everywhere. Some of the TV ads feature law enforcement officers wearing their uniforms. Someone asked the VERIFY team if that is allowed. During election season, politicians quickly buy up TV time. Some of their campaign ads include...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
KHOU
Man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, other contraband into Texas federal prison
TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Partly cloudy Friday with a bit more humidity
There is no rain in sight at least for the next five days. The Houston area could use some rain, especially with some areas resorting back to drought conditions.
Court documents trace Daniel Chacon's steps the day he allegedly kidnapped, murdered Maira Gutierrez
HOUSTON — Six pages of court documents are tracing Daniel Chacon's steps on the day he allegedly kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. The documents read that on October 3, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at his apartment. But Gutierrez left after Chacon called his current girlfriend asking for Gutierrez to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Longhorns shut out Oklahoma Sooners in Red River Showdown for 1st time since 1965
DALLAS — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma squared off for the 118th time in the AT&T Red River Showdown. The game aired on ABC. WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood provided updates throughout the day – before, during and after the highly-anticipated rivalry game.
Comments / 0