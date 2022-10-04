Read full article on original website
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
After scandals and setbacks, upstate New York's high-tech sector takes leap forward
Visions of an advanced technology center in Albany dating back to Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1993 might actually bear fruit, thanks to a state and federal effort and the dire need for U.S. chip manufacturing.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
WKBW-TV
U.S. Sen. Gillibrand announces $60M NYS investment as home heating bills expected to increase by 50% in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Customers should prepare to pay more to heat their home this winter. It could cost more than $1,000 between November and March, according to National Fuel. This is the highest since 2008. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Beloved Community Center...
CNBC
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
CNBC
Ron Insana: It's time to use an 'all of the above' energy policy to break up the OPEC+ cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
constructiondive.com
Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York
Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
CNBC
Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
CNBC
Apartment demand unexpectedly fell during its busiest season, according to a new report
The third quarter of every year is historically the busiest for apartment rentals, but demand fell this year, according to RealPage. It's the first time the rental technology platform has recorded a third-quarter drop in the 30 years it's been tracking the metric. Demand fell by more than 82,000 units nationally, according to the report.
CNBC
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022: Cramer eyes two names after selling shares of this energy stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their near-term market outlook with Friday's September jobs report in focus. They also break down a pair of names they are looking to potentially add to after a big energy stock sale from the portfolio.
CNBC
FedEx Ground to lower holiday volume forecasts - internal memo
The FedEx Corp division that handles most of the company's e-commerce deliveries plans to lower volume forecasts because its customers plan to ship fewer holiday packages, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The message to the 6,000 independent contractors that handle delivery and trucking came about two weeks...
CNBC
Dow drops 600 points, Nasdaq closes 3% lower as rates pop after September jobs report
Stocks fell Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% to 3,639.66. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8% to 10,652.41, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
