Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener
Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs...
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies stun Cardinals with ninth-inning rally in Game 1
A stunned crowd at Busch Stadium — just two innings prior screaming with joy after Juan Yepez’s tie-breaking, pinch-hit home run — started to file for the exits in disbelief before the last out was recorded. A last-ditch effort couldn’t alleviate the sting from the ninth-inning collapse....
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Milwaukee Brewers Fail To Reach Playoffs As Fade Follows Hader Trade
MILWAUKEE (AP) — After racing to their best 50-game start ever, the Milwaukee Brewers believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them. They instead failed to reach the postseason entirely. A team that started out 32-18 went...
Cubs Season in Review: Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had an elite walk year. Was his 2022 in Chicago too good to remain a Cub?
Stephen Vogt homers in last career at-bat; A's sweep Angels to end season
OAKLAND — Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.Ohtani (15-9) finished with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings, and he hit .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs. He became the first player to qualify as a batter and a pitcher since rules for qualification were adopted in 1950.Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive above...
San Francisco Giants expect left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to opt out of contract
The San Francisco Giants expect left-hander Carlos Rodon to opt out of his contract for next season, president of baseball
