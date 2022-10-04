ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements

The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects

The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
