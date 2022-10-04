Read full article on original website
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
Downtown Frisco road project signals start of Rail District redevelopment
Kimley-Horn and Mesa Design Group are designing three projects located in the Rail District that are intended to improve walkability. One such project, located on Elm Street, is planned to start construction in September. (Rendering courtesy Mesa Design Group) Construction on the first of three projects to breathe new life...
Coppell City Council approves construction of mixed-use project in Old Town district
Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. The 10,215-square-foot building will be at 767 W. Main St. The...
Flower Mound Town Council approves plan for 1,066-acre Flower Mound Ranch
Flower Mound Town Council voted to approved the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch on Oct. 3. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch—a 1,066 acre development previously known as Furst Ranch—during its Oct. 3 meeting. The ordinance...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Regional mobility project moves forward in Collin County
Work was completed this spring on a segment of the Collin County Outer Loop. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) This year a segment of roadway was completed on Collin County’s portion of the Outer Loop project, and a new one is set to begin next year just north of McKinney. In...
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
Rise in construction costs could affect Richardson ISD's 2021 bond projects
The Middle School Transformation Project at Forest Meadow Junior High School could be affected by recent increases in construction costs. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The Richardson ISD board of trustees discussed a potential shortfall in funding for the district's 2021 bond package because of increases in construction costs since it was passed last year.
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
