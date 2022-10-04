ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Robert Hadden surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges. He currently awaits trial on separate federal charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades. Previously, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kion546.com

New York City has 19 new Michelin-starred restaurants

New York’s finest dining was honored Thursday with the announcement of 2022’s Michelin star designations. There are now 19 new Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City. Two restaurants, Al Coro and Saga, made their Michelin debut with an impressive two stars, which designate “excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy