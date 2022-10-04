ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
TheWrap

Ron Johnson Says He ‘Condones’ White Supremacy in On-Air Slip (Video)

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones” white supremacy. He hastily added that he meant to say he “condemns” it and the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group who participated in and helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
Cleveland.com

The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult

Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
WYOMING STATE

