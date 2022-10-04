Read full article on original website
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
A former Mike Pence aide said it's "absurd" that Donald Trump claimed he can declassify documents with his mind. "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified,'" Trump said earlier this week. Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, said it...
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
Rep. Liz Cheney reacts to report that Trump refused to leave the White House following his loss in 2020: 'It just affirms the reality of the danger'
Rep. Cheney reacted to news that Trump refused to leave the White House after losing the election. The revelations are part of a book written by Maggie Haberman, a reporter with The New York Times. One of the book's scoops was Trump telling his aides, "I'm just not going to...
Ron Johnson Says He ‘Condones’ White Supremacy in On-Air Slip (Video)
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones” white supremacy. He hastily added that he meant to say he “condemns” it and the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing group who participated in and helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
A former federal prosecutor said he's frustrated that Trump has yet to be indicted after 'criming in the harsh light of day'
Trump is at the center of several scandals, "so is there frustration that Donald Trump has not had one minute of accountability? Yes," Glenn Kirschner said.
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals
For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
Ex-spokesman: Oath Keepers expected Trump to join on Jan. 6, would have acted "completely different"
Elmer Stewart Rhodes III goes to trial this week for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the U.S. Capitol. Jason Van Tatenhove, the former Oath Keepers spokesperson, told MSNBC that had Donald Trump walked down to the Capitol on Jan. 6 things would have gone a different way.
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult
Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
