ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato

If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
Diablo, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Danville, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Dublin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Walnut Creek, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
Walnut Creek, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Oakland, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#California Pizza Kitchen#Open Kitchen#Food Drink#Walnut Creek Magazine#Italian American#Original#Stanford#Concord
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park

Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
sftimes.com

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Modern Masterpiece Home in Lafayette

When a young family decided to make their new home on a secluded two-plus-acre lot in Lafayette, they knew immediately that the renowned Emeryville-based firm Swatt | Miers Architects would be the ideal designers. The family wanted a spacious, modern residence that would also be practical and kid-friendly. After detailed analysis and lengthy consultations, the architects proposed a dramatic 10,500-square-foot house that is beautifully integrated into its wooded setting and perfectly meets the clients’ criteria. Swatt | Miers also coordinated the interior design under the direction of senior interior designer Connie Wong.
LAFAYETTE, CA
diablomag.com

Pints for Paws

Representatives from more than 30 craft breweries (like Moraga’s Canyon Club and Fieldwork in Berkeley), cideries, and wineries flocked to Berkeley Humane’s headquarters in June for the eighth Pints for Paws. The afternoon featured in-person entertainment and limitless tastings. One hundred percent of the money garnered will be put into Berkeley Humane’s offerings.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy