Bernalillo, NM

Rio Grande Sun

Trash Authority 'Behind on Revenue'

Española City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday to deliberate its issues with the North Central Solid Waste Authority. This comes after a meeting between the two parties, and several authority board meetings in which the trash and financial problems have been discussed. After reviewing the information that...
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Housing Prices Remain High as Sales Fall

Home sales in the city of Santa Fe decreased by 29% in the third quarter of this year compared with 2021, and by 22% in Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. During the same time period, city median home prices increased by 21% to $575,000 and by 8% to $775,000 in the county. While the year-to-year comparison shows an increase, both city and county median home prices dropped slightly compared to the most recent quarter. “The Santa Fe housing market, along with much of the country, experienced a rebalancing shift with slowing home and land sales facing growing market pressure on prices,” Andrea Dobyns, 2022 President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “As the Federal Reserve increases mortgage rates to address inflation, the housing market is responding.” Year-to-year price increases were highest—more than 25%—in the Southeast sector: between the east side and west of Old Santa Fe Trail, including Quail Run, where the third quarter median house cost was $1.37 million. That area also had the highest decrease in home sales, which dropped by 37% year-to-year. The lowest-priced houses were in the city’s Midtown and Southside sectors, where the median house cost rose by 11.3% year-to-year, from $405,000 to $451,000, and sales dropped by close to 32%. SAR’s quarterly indicators says “some relief may be on the horizon” for active buyers, as “falling home sales have helped inventory to improve, while the rise in interest rates is putting downward pressure on home prices.”
rrobserver.com

NM FOG: Release of Rio Rancho records — unnecessary legal fight

The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Indigenous Peoples’ Day closures

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed...
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
pinonpost.com

VA Gov. Youngkin to campaign Wednesday with Ronchetti in ABQ, Mesilla

On Monday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti’s campaign announced that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) will campaign with him in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, being the third GOP governor to campaign for him after Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Doug Ducey of Arizona. According to a media advisory from...
krwg.org

Former NM college official guilty in embezzlement scheme

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former official at Northern New Mexico College has pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme she admitted to hatching more than a decade ago but will serve no jail time. Instead, Henrietta Trujillo will be required to repay about $80,000 she stole from the college a decade ago and spend two years on house arrest. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported she'll also do substantial community service and five years’ probation after Thursday's plea and sentencing. Trujillo was the financial services director at the college in Española when she admitted taking the money and another $167,000 in checks that she never cashed. Judges rejected plea agreements in 2019 and again 2020, saying they were too lenient.
KOAT 7

Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
rrobserver.com

Engagement: Sena and Anderso

Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
KRQE News 13

Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
KRQE News 13

NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
BERNALILLO, NM

