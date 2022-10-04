ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Beast

Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
msn.com

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
