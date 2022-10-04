Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker defender: I don’t care if he paid “some skank” — “I want control of the Senate”
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) Dana Loesch, a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, completely blew off allegations about Georgia Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker paying for an abortion. In a clip flagged...
CONFIRMED: Herschel Walker is Now Either Winning or Within 2 Points of Raphael Warnock in All Major Polls
The latest polls are in and with only a couple of months remaining before the November 8th mid-term elections, Walker is beginning to gain voter separation over the incumbent Georgia Senator.
Watergate figure John Dean warns Trump may pull a "dictators' ploy": "There will be violence"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Faith & Freedom Coalition June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald/Getty Images) Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril. Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after...
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Fox News host wants new slavery monument to "celebrate all the white people who died"
Rachel Campos-Duffy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) Former "Real World" cast member Rachel Campos-Duffy lamented that a new monument to enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the United States should highlight the awesomeness of White people.
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
John Kelly gave Trump a stark warning when he refused to lower flags in honor of John McCain's death. Kelly told Trump that he should reconsider because people will "piss" on his grave, according to an upcoming book. Trump kept flags raised at full staff until pressure from parties caused...
Woman at center of Herschel Walker abortion firestorm says she also had a child of his: report
Atlanta — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on...
The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace
You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats. When...
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
