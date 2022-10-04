ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

What Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin thinks about his 2023 player option

SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
Yardbarker

Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MLive.com

Tigers now have baseball’s longest playoff drought

DETROIT -- The Seattle Mariners broke the longest playoff drought in baseball when they clinched a postseason berth last Friday. They last made the postseason after their incredible 2001 season. That left the Philadelphia Phillies, who last made the postseason in 2011, as the new owners of the dubious distinction.
FOX Sports

Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022

Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
numberfire.com

Taylor Trammell called up by Mariners, starting Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell was added to the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Trammell was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and added to the lineup after Jarred Kelenic was scratched. He will start in left field and hit sixth.
