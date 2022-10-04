Read full article on original website
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
What Detroit Tigers' Andrew Chafin thinks about his 2023 player option
SEATTLE — Five days after the World Series ends, Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will officially make a decision about his future. The 32-year-old, as part of a two-year, $13 million contract, has a $6.5 million player option for 2023, meaning he has the right to exercise his option and lock in that salary for next season or reject the option in favor of hitting the free-agent market for the third offseason in a row.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
ESPN
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty out for at least first two rounds of playoffs
SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners utilityman Sam Haggerty will miss at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night's loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off the initial MRI. Seattle...
Yardbarker
Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers
The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MLive.com
Tigers now have baseball’s longest playoff drought
DETROIT -- The Seattle Mariners broke the longest playoff drought in baseball when they clinched a postseason berth last Friday. They last made the postseason after their incredible 2001 season. That left the Philadelphia Phillies, who last made the postseason in 2011, as the new owners of the dubious distinction.
FOX Sports
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series
Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
numberfire.com
Taylor Trammell called up by Mariners, starting Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell was added to the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Trammell was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and added to the lineup after Jarred Kelenic was scratched. He will start in left field and hit sixth.
Detroit Tigers drop season finale vs. Mariners, 5-4, in 9th inning: Game thread replay
Season finale: Detroit Tigers (66-95) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72) When: 4:10 p.m. Wednesday Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Mariners reveal pitching plan for MLB Playoffs series vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are heading to the postseason for the first time in 21 years and their Wild Card opponent will be a very tough Toronto Blue Jays team, who have home-field advantage in the three-game series. A day before Game 1, manager Scott Servais announced their starters. Per Shi...
Detroit Tigers Make Starbucks Run in Full Uniform
Miguel Cabrera took the Tigers' young players on a Starbucks run in their uniforms.
