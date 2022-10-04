Hosted by Standing Stone Historical Society, Standing Stone Day will be observed Saturday, Oct. 8. This year, the festival theme is “Tanasi Timeline”, highlighting the unique events that occurred before, during, and after the creation of the State of Tennessee for its 225th birthday this year, and how those events led to the incorporation from Standing Stone Community to Town of Monterey in the annual Standing Stone Day booklet.

