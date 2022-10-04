Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Countdown Is On For American Made Music Fest In Jackson Co.
The countdown is on for this year’s American Made Music Fest in Jackson County. Chamber of Commerce Director Hope Vargas said this year attendees can expect equally great acts, and more food truck vendors. “One issue that we did see last year was the long wait times that attendees...
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
Overton County News
Standing Stone Day to be held Oct. 8
Hosted by Standing Stone Historical Society, Standing Stone Day will be observed Saturday, Oct. 8. This year, the festival theme is “Tanasi Timeline”, highlighting the unique events that occurred before, during, and after the creation of the State of Tennessee for its 225th birthday this year, and how those events led to the incorporation from Standing Stone Community to Town of Monterey in the annual Standing Stone Day booklet.
Overton County News
Livingston Academy 2022 Homecoming Parade Route
The parade will begin from Melvin Johnson Drive onto Bradford-Hicks bypass then turn onto No…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loretta Lynn: Coal Miner’s Band lead guitarist reflects on memories with country star
Dave Thornhill told News 2 Lynn was like a sister to him, and he likely spent more time with the star than her own family, performing across the country in sold out shows.
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
WSMV
Wilson officials provide update in Mya Fuller death investigation
Carley Gordon and Dan Thomas have the latest headlines from WSMV4. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
wjle.com
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple
If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
RELATED PEOPLE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
newstalk941.com
Baxter Approves Annexation Of 60-Acre Plot For High Density Development
Baxter Board of Aldermen approved the annexation of two properties Thursday along Dale Myers Lane and Gainesboro Highway, with future development planned for Coon Hunt Road. The 50 to 60 acres had been rezoned to super high-density residential by the planning commission earlier Thursday evening. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the same developer is working to buildout both properties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
Opioid overdose victim's family speaks about Scott County doctor accused of running pill mill
MARYVILLE, Tennessee — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the reported prison sentence from 40 years to 40 months. After a federal judge sentenced Dr. David Bruce Coffey to 40 months in prison for running a pill mill operation out of his clinic in Scott County, a father who lost his daughter and ex-wife to opioids said that sentence is not long enough.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found inside burning car at Tennessee boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another
An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another. As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
smithcountyinsider.com
Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine
On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
Comments / 0