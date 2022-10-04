ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

newstalk941.com

Countdown Is On For American Made Music Fest In Jackson Co.

The countdown is on for this year’s American Made Music Fest in Jackson County. Chamber of Commerce Director Hope Vargas said this year attendees can expect equally great acts, and more food truck vendors. “One issue that we did see last year was the long wait times that attendees...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Standing Stone Day to be held Oct. 8

Hosted by Standing Stone Historical Society, Standing Stone Day will be observed Saturday, Oct. 8. This year, the festival theme is “Tanasi Timeline”, highlighting the unique events that occurred before, during, and after the creation of the State of Tennessee for its 225th birthday this year, and how those events led to the incorporation from Standing Stone Community to Town of Monterey in the annual Standing Stone Day booklet.
MONTEREY, TN
wjle.com

City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple

If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Baxter Approves Annexation Of 60-Acre Plot For High Density Development

Baxter Board of Aldermen approved the annexation of two properties Thursday along Dale Myers Lane and Gainesboro Highway, with future development planned for Coon Hunt Road. The 50 to 60 acres had been rezoned to super high-density residential by the planning commission earlier Thursday evening. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the same developer is working to buildout both properties.
BAXTER, TN
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Man Airlifted From Accident Scene

Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WBIR

Opioid overdose victim's family speaks about Scott County doctor accused of running pill mill

MARYVILLE, Tennessee — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the reported prison sentence from 40 years to 40 months. After a federal judge sentenced Dr. David Bruce Coffey to 40 months in prison for running a pill mill operation out of his clinic in Scott County, a father who lost his daughter and ex-wife to opioids said that sentence is not long enough.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another

An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another. As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine

On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
CARTHAGE, TN

