Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
College Application Week is in Full Swing
The ALC College Application week is in full swing this week. Ms. Grant has gone to a lot of work to ensure that the seniors here at the ALC will be well informed with information about colleges. There are tables set up across the front entry of the school, with...
nebo.edu
Student Council Conference
30 of our student council members were able to attend a student council Conference at BYU yesterday. It was a great day to meet students from other schools as they competed to gather the most school stickers. The highlight of the day was listening to 5 great speakers who used magic, funny videos, stories, and personal examples to teach them about leadership, making a positive change at our school, the importance of being respectful to everyone, and how to be great role models. It was a really fun day and everyone went home with stickers and notebooks full of all of the great things they learned.
nebo.edu
Girls Tennis District Finals
Congratulations to our Lady Spartans tennis teams at their District Championship Tournament!. The JV team took 2nd overall! Anna Richardson and Hartley Huntington finished first in their doubles division while the rest of the girls finished second in their divisions. Our Varsity Lady Spartans finished 1st and brought home the...
Comments / 0