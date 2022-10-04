30 of our student council members were able to attend a student council Conference at BYU yesterday. It was a great day to meet students from other schools as they competed to gather the most school stickers. The highlight of the day was listening to 5 great speakers who used magic, funny videos, stories, and personal examples to teach them about leadership, making a positive change at our school, the importance of being respectful to everyone, and how to be great role models. It was a really fun day and everyone went home with stickers and notebooks full of all of the great things they learned.

